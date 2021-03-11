"I am 100% not seeing anybody": Pokimane addresses boyfriend rumors and opens up on her relationship status

During her latest Twitch stream, Imane "Pokimane" Anys quashed the long-standing boyfriend rumors surrounding her by opening up about her single status.

The 24-year-old Twitch streamer recently caused a massive stir online after revealing that she is single on Twitter.

She also clarified that her tweet did not signify that she was looking for anyone. It was simply to shut down the persistent rumors of her allegedly having a secret boyfriend.

not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

Within minutes of her tweet going viral, the comments section was buzzing non-stop with fans desperately trying to win her over.

In fact, her phrase "Single btw" featured on the trending page on Twitter, with several fellow streamers coming up with hilarious statements of their own.

we all down bad huh pic.twitter.com/r26rwaVUDV — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 10, 2021

Pokimane reveals she is happy being single

One of the biggest questions surrounding Pokimane has been the persistent boyfriend rumors. While she has denied these rumors several times, her recent tweet marks the first time she has categorically stated and confirmed her single status.

Pokimane had this to say:

"You guys know that there was that whole thing that happened where people tried so hard to potentially expose me for potentially seeing someone and I feel like that just complicated my life to a point where people had a lot of assuptions for a really long time. Now that I'm in a place where I am like 100% not seeing anybody , not planning on it, I'm chilling , I'm enjoying myself."

She also revealed that there was a point in time where she was afraid to joke about being single cause fans misconstrued it as a means to deflect attention from her alleged relationship.

In today's digital age of streaming, female streamers like Pokimane have to go out of their way to clarify their relationship status. It is a worrisome reflection of how costly the price of privacy really is.

Despite being embroiled in a fair share of controversies over the course of her career, Pokimane continues to overcome them and solidify her place as one of the biggest names in streaming at the moment.