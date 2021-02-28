"I would be absolutely f**ked right now": Corpse Husband reveals how his YouTube fans saved his life 

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers right now. He recently revealed the kind of role his ardent followers have played in saving his life when he needed it the most.

"I would be absolutely f**ked right now if I didn’t come up at the time I did and if you guys didn’t help me as much as [you] did," he said.

He has been pretty vocal about his health issues and claimed that his medical bills were burning a hole in his pocket before the fame.

The American internet personality also revealed that he was paying his mother's rent because she couldn't work.

"I would be so f**ked in medical debt [and] constantly not going to be able to go to my appointments. My mom would be homeless. You guys really came in clutch at the right time," he said.

Corpse Husband is really thankful for the support he has received

The internet personality's popularity skyrocketed in 2020 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Corpse Husband has been streaming Among Us regularly with streamers like Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others.

Corpse Husband's face remains a mystery. He is known for his voice and charming personality.

Like every other streamer, he owes a lot of his success to his fans.

He was extremely appreciative of his fans in his latest stream.

“It’s f**king crazy to me. Like, one month later, I would have been f**ked. Just so much sh*t. The timing couldn’t have been any better. So, just thank you guys so much for everything,” he added.

Corpse Husband is one of the fastest-growing personalities on YouTube. He has more than 7 million subscribers on the platform, and this number is increasing by the day.

Corpse Husband deserves a lot fo credit for how far he has come, and his fans seem well aware of that.