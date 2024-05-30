"I can smell everything": League of Legends LoLdle answers 694 (Friday, May 31, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 694th edition are here. These puzzles test players' understanding of LoL champions. If you're familiar with the title and its characters, deciphering LoLdle puzzles will be much more feasible. Additionally, your performance in this word game can also be shared on social media platforms.
With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for May 31, 2024:
"I can smell everything."
This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for May 31, 2024.
Sett, Warwick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 694th edition (May 31, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 31, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Sett
- Quote: Warwick
- Ability: Galio, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Malphite
- Splash art: Amumu, Bonus: Hextech Amumu
The Classic riddle's solution is Sett, an Ionian champion who joined the League of Legends universe in 2020. Warwick serves as the answer to the Quote riddle, with the hint "I can smell everything" revealing his name.
The Ability puzzle highlights Galio's W ability, "Shield of Durand," which is quite straightforward to decipher. Malphite, a widely favored champion among LoL Toplaners, is the answer to the Emoji puzzle.
Lastly, players shouldn't struggle to identify Amumu's Hextech splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
- LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
- LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
The answers to the 695th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 1, 2024.
