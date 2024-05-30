"I can smell everything": League of Legends LoLdle answers 694 (Friday, May 31, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 694th edition are here. These puzzles test players' understanding of LoL champions. If you're familiar with the title and its characters, deciphering LoLdle puzzles will be much more feasible. Additionally, your performance in this word game can also be shared on social media platforms.

With that in mind, here is the quote puzzle for May 31, 2024:

"I can smell everything."

This article reveals all the LoLdle answers for May 31, 2024.

Sett, Warwick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 694th edition (May 31, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 31, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Sett

: Sett Quote : Warwick

: Warwick Ability : Galio, Bonus : W

: Galio, : W Emoji : Malphite

: Malphite Splash art: Amumu, Bonus: Hextech Amumu

The Classic riddle's solution is Sett, an Ionian champion who joined the League of Legends universe in 2020. Warwick serves as the answer to the Quote riddle, with the hint "I can smell everything" revealing his name.

The Ability puzzle highlights Galio's W ability, "Shield of Durand," which is quite straightforward to decipher. Malphite, a widely favored champion among LoL Toplaners, is the answer to the Emoji puzzle.

Lastly, players shouldn't struggle to identify Amumu's Hextech splash art.

Read more: League of Legends patch 14.11 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

Listed below are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah

Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma

Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra

The answers to the 695th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 1, 2024.

