“I would die just by staring at her”: Genshin Impact community reacts to Arlecchino fanart as a Soulslike boss

The fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, has made her Genshin Impact debut in version 4.6. She is among the strongest fighters in the game and is also a weekly boss you can challenge. Considering how difficult her boss fight actually is, it isn't surprising that a fan is wondering what it would be like if Arlecchino was a boss in a Soulslike game.

Redditor u/Wandere_CA recently shared a fanart of their creation on the official Genshin Impact subreddit, showcasing how Arlecchino may look in a Soulslike setting. Fans found the crossover to be quite intriguing, with many suggesting how she reminds them of a fan-favorite character from the Dark Souls franchise.

In the above post, Redditor Wandere_CA exhibited their artwork, which reimagines Arlecchino as a Soulslike boss. For those unfamiliar with it, Soulslike is a subgenre of games inspired by the Dark Souls titles from FromSoftware. They are notorious for their dark visuals and extremely difficult boss fights.

It appears the user attempted to integrate the art style and aesthetics of Bloodborne with Genshin Impact, as evident by the enemy health bar at the bottom and the character details on the top left. Considering how difficult the boss fight against Arlecchino is, it is a fitting tribute to the character.

Redditor Ashamed-Truck8923 shares their fondness for the artwork (Image via Reddit/Genshin_Impact)

The artwork impressed several Redditors, with one suggesting that they would probably die against the boss enemy because they would continue to admire how Arlecchino looks in the Soulslike-inspired art style.

Redditors compare Arlecchino with Sister Friede (Image via Reddit/Genshin_Impact)

Several users also pointed out how the Fatui Harbinger would be like Sister Friede from Dark Souls 3: Ashes of Ariandel, based on the similarities between their fighting styles. Both use a Scythe as their weapon and perform circular slashes to attack.

Redditor Skycorcher joked that Arlecchino would be one of those boss enemies that would inflict you with a Bleed status effect and if you are somehow able to get her HP low enough, she may replenish it before you can defeat her.

Another Redditor Neoncarbon suggested that if Arlecchino was ever a Soulslike boss like the OP imagined, she would be harder to defeat than Malenia, Blade of Miquella from Elden Ring. They also theorized that her moveset would be like Lady Maria's from Bloodborne.

Genshin Impact 4.6 introduces Arlecchino, one of the most difficult weekly bosses yet

Arlecchino appeared as a weekly boss in the 4.6 update of Genshin Impact. Since her introduction, she has been recognized as one of the toughest boss fights in the game, comparable only to the Raiden Shogun Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto weekly boss.

Players can unlock the challenge by completing Arlecchino's story quest once they reach Adventure Rank 40.

