"I don’t want to play Genshin Impact anymore": Valkyrae reveals one major problem with miHoYo's gacha game

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter revealed why she quit playing Genshin Impact and put an end to requests by fans who kept asking her to go back to playing the miHoYo gacha game.

Genshin Impact was an integral part of Valkyrae's streams at one point in time. The American streamer spent countless hours grinding and opening packs in the gacha franchise.

However, Valkyrae quit the game for good earlier this year and revealed during one of her recent streams that she has no plans of picking it up ever again.

Valkyrae states a massive problem with Genshin Impact

The Content Creator of the Year (2020) revealed how the gacha game fails to keep players entertained after a point of time. Opening packs is fun during the initial stages of the game, but it eventually gets repetitive.

Valkyrae stated how she struggled to keep her hands off the title when it came out. However, she soon felt extremely exhausted after running out of things to do.

Here's what she said:

"I don’t want to play Genshin Impact anymore. The game just got too repetitive, so I ended up just stopping. The Genshin gameplay, it was just hard for me to get excited to play it anymore. It was really fun while I was addicted, and I think it’s a really beautiful game, but yeah, I just stopped and I probably won’t go back."

The American streamer concluded by revealing how much she loves the gacha system. Back in the title's heyday, Valkyrae believed that Genshin Impact was the best title on the market. But clearly, the gatcha system alone wasn't enough for her to stay committed to the game.

Since then, the 29-year-old streamer has picked up several other titles, including GTA RP, Dead by Daylight, as well as streaming Among Us every now and then.

Valkyrae invites streamers to YouTube Gaming after Twitch leak

Also Read

The Twitch leaks have been a matter of much title-tattle over the last few days. The leaks revealed a lot of sensitive information, including streamers' account details, payment credentials, and earnings.

Responding to the leak, Valkyrae urged Twitch streamers to defect to YouTube Gaming, which she believes is a safer platform. She reiterated that the platform is currently signing more streamers as a means to lure them away from Twitch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish