"I don't have that family bond": Corpse Husband opens up about his family life

Corpse Husband recently opened up about his family during an Among Us stream, and the clip has now been posted on the YouTube channel CorspeHusbandClips.

In the clip, Corspe Husband was seen responding to one of his viewers in a chat. He opened up by saying:

"If your family doesn't accept you for who you are, then that's not your family to me."

Corspe Husband gave the piece of advice to his viewer before explaining why he holds this opinion.

Corpse Husband opens up about his family

After giving the advice to the viewer, Corpse Husband said:

"I'm very insensitive about it because I didn't grow up with my family. So, when people struggle with that, I don't get it."

Corpse was likely talking about his viewer's family struggles as the latter talked about not being accepted for something.

Corpse then added:

"I don't have that family bond, so I don't know how hard that is to go against."

The video cuts the clip after that statement and moves to a second clip where the group asks questions about Corpse Husband's voice. However, not much was mentioned about his family in that segment.

Corpse Husband did not go into his background within the two clips. The video itself is titled 'Corpse reveals that he never met his family' but it is evidently misleading. In the comments, many viewers mentioned that the title isn't necessarily true.

Having said that, Corpse has had his fair share of family trouble. The real story may be far less sensational than the one implied in the video. From the information that is available, Corpse has talked about his family in the past and though it may have been complicated, he did grow up with a family.

The difference is that Corpse Husband doesn't have a strong bond with his family and when he moved away to live on his own, he never stayed close to them. This would match up well with what he said about his family in the first clip of the video.

Corpse Husband is well known for his voice and his place in the horror narration community on YouTube. He has lately been playing Among Us with streamers such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno.