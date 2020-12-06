"I'm kinda into it": Corpse Husband is a fan of "evil Sykkuno"

Corpse Husband stated that he is a fan of "evil Sykkuno" in a recent Among Us stream that featured the popular duo.

Both Corpse Husband and Sykkuno were part of an Among Us stream including other high-profile streamers. Some of those streamers included CouRageJD, Valkyrae, and DrLupo.

As in any Among Us game, Sykkuno had reached a point in the match where there were only three players left, and the group was deciding on who to vote out. It was during this discussion that Corpse Husband, who had been killed and was spectating the match, commented on "evil Sykkuno".

Corpse Husband "into" evil Sykkuno for Among Us

During the voting period, Sykkuno tried to defend himself and said:

"I mean I could be the killer, I might've marinated you, right? What if."

Valkyrae then said she wanted to vote for Sykkuno but as the discussion went on, Corpse Husband jumped in with his own take and commented:

"Sykkuno sounds evil right now. He sounds evil as **** right now."

When others in the voice chat agreed with him, he said:

"I'm kind of into it."

The reason that the line is so significant is due to the personalities of both streamers, and what their brands are built around.

Corpse Husband himself is a horror narrator on YouTube, best known for his deep and recognizable voice that seems to overpower the rest of the chat without really trying too hard. Of course, horror narration will typically have edgier content associated with it.

Sykkuno, on the other hand, is well-known for being incredibly nice on his streams and is a great presence to have in any major group game such as Among Us. Unlike Corpse Husband, Sykkuno is popular for playing games such as League of Legends or Minecraft.

With those two personalities and brands in mind, the edgier comments from Sykkuno is a funny shift that viewers wouldn't typically expect.

Among Us itself has given Sykkuno and Corpse Husband a lot of popularity. It has allowed viewers to appreciate the two opposing personalities that seem to mesh incredibly well together.