"If I send you a picture of my face, will you cuss me out?" Corpse Husband makes Sykkuno an offer he can't refuse

In a recent “Among Us” stream, YouTuber Corpse Husband offered to show his face to Sykkuno if he agreed to “cuss him out.”

On October 9th, 2020, quite a few notable streamers/internet personalities had come together to play Among Us, including Pokimane, Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and MoistCr1TiKaL. This was, of course, in addition to YouTuber and recent sensation Corpse Husband.

Moreover, as one might have heard, Sykkuno has a reputation of being one of the nicest streamers around. Once the streamers were done playing Among Us, they were talking amongst themselves when a few of them decided to encourage Sykkuno to “roast them.” Things got out of hand, as Corpse Husband offered to show his face to Sykkuno if he decided to “cuss him out.”

Corpse Husband tells Sykkuno that he'll show him his face if he “cusses him out.”

Sykkuno is a half Chinese and half Vietnamese American Twitch streamer who plays games such as League of Legends, Among Us, Minecraft, and Valorant. His real name is Thomas, and he currently has over a million followers on Twitch. This is in addition to the 1.82 million subscribers that he has on YouTube.

Corpse Husband, on the other hand, is a horror narration YouTuber who has also managed to have a fledgling musical career. He has grown in fame over the past few months due to his Among Us streams with other notable streamers.

As one might have heard, Corpse Husband is known on the internet for his “deep and distinguishable” voice.

Image via Sykkuno, Twitch

Advertisement

After playing multiple games of Among Us, various streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband began to encourage Sykkuno to “roast them.” Sykkuno is otherwise known for his calm and composed personality and seldom loses his calm or gets angry at people.

As a result, moistcr1tikal and Pokimane explained to him that they have been trying to get Sykkuno to roast them. It was here that Corpse Husband tried out his trick and said that he would show Sykkuno his face if he were successful in roasting him.

"If I send you a picture of my face, will you cuss me out?"

Advertisement

Needless to say, while the offer might have been made as a joke, it is no small matter. Corpse Husband has not yet revealed his face to his fans and has only revealed his fingers, hair strands, and handwriting. This, in turn, excited fans who have all been trying to convince him to do a face-reveal.

Sykkuno, on the other hand, might just have become the first person to see how Corpse Husband actually looks like.