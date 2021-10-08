"I feel bad for whoever is gonna be your boyfriend one day": xQc says he's 'sorry' for Pokimane's future 'boyfriend'

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Felix "xQc" Lengyel, are two of the biggest streamers under Twitch's banner right now. They have often been found streaming Valorant together and have shown to be quite a formidable team. xQc and Pokimane never ignore an opportunity to take jabs at each other, and that's exactly what happened recently. The former Overwatch pro revealed how he "feels bad for her boyfriend," as the two went back and forth.

xQc and Pokimane argue over teaming up

It was somewhat unclear as to what they were arguing about. However, the clip below reveals how the two were supposed to team up initially, but couldn't because of some miscommunication. Regardless of the communication issues, xQc then asked Pokimane if she would like to be on a team with him, to which the Moroccan-Canadian streamer said she wouldn't mind "if her schedule's open."

The straightforward xQc struggled to hold himself back after her reply and had a hilarious response:

"Can I be honest with you? Don't take this the wrong way. I feel bad for whoever's going to be your boyfriend one day. What the f**k, how can you talk like this? Who says I can if my schedule aligns, what the f**k is that?"

On the flip side, Pokimane promptly delivered a fitting retort and iterated on how she feels bad for his current and past partners. More importantly, she revealed that she had asked xQc earlier to team up with her but he never responded.

The video ends with Pokimane looking a little fragile, but it's safe to say that the two were just goofing around and we might see them teaming up with what seems to be a game of Valorant.

Twitch leak reveals their earnings in September 2021

Twitch found itself in turbulent waters yet again as a massive leak revealed 120GB worth sensitive information, including streamers' passwords, other account information, and even their earnings.

Unsurprisingly, xQc was at the very top of this list, having made upwards of $750K in September alone. To everyone's dismay, however, no other streamer came even close to this figure.

Pokimane has been one of the most watched female streamers for as long as fans can remember. Sadly, she made a little over $35K in September, which sent her ardent followers into a state of frenzy.

Soon after the list got leaked, Pokimane revealed how she capped her donations last year, implying that she's able to sustain herself with sponsorships, investments, and other sources of revenue.

Edited by Atul S