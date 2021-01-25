"I feel like a criminal": Twitch slammed for banning streamer without providing reason

Mohamed "Ziqo" Beshir got banned from Twitch recently, and apparently, received no warning, intimation, or even an explanation as to what led to it.

A long-time content creator and caster, Ziqo is a well-loved member of the World of Warcraft community. Fans were shocked to find out that his Twitch account was suspended on January 19th.

Ziqo took to Twitter to talk about his situation and revealed how Twitch left him in the dark as to what he did wrong.

Twitch suspends Ziqo with no warning or explanation

Ziqo has spent the better part of a decade streaming on Twitch and had a spotless record so far.

The popular World of Warcraft streamer and his fans were taken aback by the ban. Even more frustratingly, Twitch provided no reason, and multiple attempts to get in touch with a representative of the platform have also been unsuccessful.

He tweeted:

"10 years spotless record, no link to TOS violation, no warning. No one even able to have a conversation with me. Like I was here when the website was called http://Justin.tv and used dyyno broadcaster (before obs, before XSplit). Gg"

Ziqo's Tweet mentioning the lack of details regarding the ban

The community quickly rushed to Ziqo's side, demanding that Twitch do something about its transparency and other policies in terms of bans.

Such moves by Twitch push even its most loyal creators away from the platform in search of better management and stability of their livelihoods.

Ziqo's ban officially ends on January 27th, and fans are eager to see his return as well as a positive resolution of this predicament.

