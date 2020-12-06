"I feel like such a failure": Corpse Husband opens up on failure, fans respond with #HugsforCorpse

The internet's favorite mystery man, Corpse Husband, recently opened up about how much he hates feeling like a failure at times.
This prompted a barrage of supportive messages from his army of fans online as they responded with the hashtag #HugsforCorpse.
Speaking about the pressures of churning out content on a daily basis, Corpse Husband recently tweeted about how it sometimes leaves him feeling like a failure:
Be it a stream or a new song, Corpse Husband addressed the constant grind that goes hand in hand with the life of any content creator, and how it tends to get exhausting at times.
The lack of creativity that every notable creator goes through from time to time sometimes ends up creating a vacuum which leads to one feeling like a failure, as expressed via his latest tweet.
However, Corpse Husband's fans were having none of it as they immediately jumped in and took to Twitter to cheer him up with supportive messages expressed via #hugsforcorpse.
Fans cheer up Corpse Husband with #hugsforcorpse trending
Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. He has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.
From starting out as a horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams today, the 23-year old YouTuber has become a major force to be reckoned with in today's digital age of streaming.
An overwhelming fan-favorite, Corpse Husband continues to win over the internet with his mysterious persona, deep voice and, more importantly, his humaneness, which never fails to strike an emotional chord with his supportive fans.
Moreover, despite his sudden blow-up all over the internet, Corpse Husband comes across as extremely grounded. He has often spoken up about the perils of Cancel Culture and how he aims at making the most of his fame, which could all be taken away in an instant.
Soon after his recent tweet went viral, his fans immediately expressed concern and tried to make him feel better by taking over Twitter with a wave of positivity.
Check out some of the reactions online as #hugsforcorpse takes over the trending page:
In an age where toxicity is not hard to come by, the Corpse Husband fandom certainly seems to be setting the right precedent through their overwhelming support.
Published 06 Dec 2020, 09:53 IST