"I feel like such a failure": Corpse Husband opens up on failure, fans respond with #HugsforCorpse

The internet's favorite mystery man, Corpse Husband, recently opened up about how much he hates feeling like a failure at times.

This prompted a barrage of supportive messages from his army of fans online as they responded with the hashtag #HugsforCorpse.

Speaking about the pressures of churning out content on a daily basis, Corpse Husband recently tweeted about how it sometimes leaves him feeling like a failure:

Every day that I don't put out content like a stream, video, song, project, etc I feel like such a failure, I hate it so much lol. I know most creators feel this way too — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) December 6, 2020

Be it a stream or a new song, Corpse Husband addressed the constant grind that goes hand in hand with the life of any content creator, and how it tends to get exhausting at times.

The lack of creativity that every notable creator goes through from time to time sometimes ends up creating a vacuum which leads to one feeling like a failure, as expressed via his latest tweet.

However, Corpse Husband's fans were having none of it as they immediately jumped in and took to Twitter to cheer him up with supportive messages expressed via #hugsforcorpse.

Fans cheer up Corpse Husband with #hugsforcorpse trending

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world. He has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.

From starting out as a horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams today, the 23-year old YouTuber has become a major force to be reckoned with in today's digital age of streaming.

An overwhelming fan-favorite, Corpse Husband continues to win over the internet with his mysterious persona, deep voice and, more importantly, his humaneness, which never fails to strike an emotional chord with his supportive fans.

Moreover, despite his sudden blow-up all over the internet, Corpse Husband comes across as extremely grounded. He has often spoken up about the perils of Cancel Culture and how he aims at making the most of his fame, which could all be taken away in an instant.

Soon after his recent tweet went viral, his fans immediately expressed concern and tried to make him feel better by taking over Twitter with a wave of positivity.

Check out some of the reactions online as #hugsforcorpse takes over the trending page:

we love u no matter what pic.twitter.com/RjMBkRCFdK — ˗ ˋ 🦋 ˊ ˗ (@minnsuuu) December 6, 2020

please remember you are everything but a failure. we're so proud of you, please just focus on yourself — dollie (@corpsesgf) December 6, 2020

:(( just knowing that you have given us content is enough, you mean so much to us — alexis ❣︎ (@lexiawastaken) December 6, 2020

CORPSE YOU DESERVE ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT!!!💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖#hugsforcorpse pic.twitter.com/l0RqPW9abv — 🖤😸I LOVE CORPSE AND DAVIS💙💛 (@CORPSESIZZ) December 6, 2020

#hugsforcorpse sir u are not obligated to drop content everyday, it is fine, you're not a failure for taking days off.



please take care of yourself and remember that we love you sm ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IwCFKKYKGW — 🥀🌧️nico wants to hold clay's hand🌱🎸 (@basskkuno) December 6, 2020

Manifesting:

🕯 🕯

🕯 Corpse 🕯

realising

🕯 we are not 🕯

leaving

🕯 him 🕯

🕯 🕯#hugsforcorpse — Willow🖤 (@corpseiscute) December 6, 2020

please listen to us when we say we’re not gonna disappear. please take a break if you need it, we’re always gonna be here. ily🖤#hugsforcorpse pic.twitter.com/gCDnNvPc6T — riri. (@corpsie_husband) December 6, 2020

Corpse...we love you so much...i want you to post stuff that you would be happy with...take your time with new projects or releases coming soon...imma still be on my editing grind of making memes or fancams of u...#hugsforcorpse ❤️pic.twitter.com/cy2kNbrnHs — Byssa♡ (@EGIRLFORCORPSE) December 6, 2020

#hugsforcorpse corpse deserves the world i’m telling u. it sucks that he feels this way w not posting a lot of content but ITS OKAY CORPSE. we still love u and we can wait for whatever u want to post. everything u do is appreciated <3 pic.twitter.com/pK8BC4vXBk — jaz ;) | christmas (@jaznotfound_) December 6, 2020

biggest #hugsforcorpse chain bcos he deserves it the most :) — ⋆ e l i s e ⋆ is missing corpse :( (@CORPSECRIES) December 6, 2020

you have to know that you are soso loved by everyone on here! we are all so proud of what you’ve done and accomplished and were here for the long run! we all appreciate the hard work you do for us and want u to take care of urself! ilysm <3 #hugsforcorpse @Corpse_Husband pic.twitter.com/63I1Hsthxd — emily :) 🌧🥀ᶜ❗️ (@corpsescorner) December 6, 2020

Corpse, all we ever want is you to be happy and to succeed. Self care and your well-being comes first. Please know that we will be here waiting for when you’re ready. No pressure from us at all so don’t put it on yourself. Pace yourself. Love yourself. We got you🖤 #hugsforcorpse pic.twitter.com/H6VoR7yDKg — jasmine 💙 ✨pinned✨ (@MundaneJasmine) December 6, 2020

corpse really does deserve all the love he’s been receiving (*´꒳`*) ♡ i just hope that he knows by now that we aren’t temporary ( *｀ω´) we’ll always be here to support him #hugsforcorpse pic.twitter.com/xPOiXT8igU — haiIey ✰ (@uhtceare111) December 6, 2020

tell me one thing you love about corpse ❤️ #hugsforcorpse pic.twitter.com/Ozuj7RUABM — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) December 6, 2020

In an age where toxicity is not hard to come by, the Corpse Husband fandom certainly seems to be setting the right precedent through their overwhelming support.