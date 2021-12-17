"I get invited to meetings": GanjiOW jokes about “big secret” from Overwatch 2 creator meeting

Austrian Overwatch streamer GanjiOW recently revealed "major information" about the sequel to the popular team-based FPS title from Blizzard.

Players have been patiently waiting to hear more news about the long-awaited sequel ever since Blizzard first announced its development in 2019.

However, it has taken over two years for fans to feel excited about the title, following the developers' meeting with the game's content creators, and the "invited" GanjiOW provided some banter with some much needed "leaks" for the fans.

GanjiOW jokes about Blizzard adding Fortnite dances to Overwatch 2

During a recent stream, the Austrian streamer joked about being part of a private content creators meeting organized by Blizzard to talk about the development of Overwatch 2.

"Guys, the big news is, like the big streamers only know, I get invited to meetings."

The biggest names of the game and other FPS titles were supposedly invited to this meeting, where developers revealed some juicy information about the game, which seems to have excited them a lot.

Many of these streamers posted tweets about them being delighted while not being able to share what they heard, as they had to sign an NDA with Blizzard, which prevents them from revealing the contents of the meeting.

mL7 @mL7support I can't say more about what was discussed today, but I can say that my faith for the future of Overwatch has been restored. I can't say more about what was discussed today, but I can say that my faith for the future of Overwatch has been restored.

However, GanjiOW, who was "invited" to this private meeting, had no problem sharing some "major information" about the game, as he joked about the developers adding Fortnite dances to the upcoming sequel.

"The big leaks are, they are going to add the Fortnite dances to Overwatch. Poggers man. Can I get a poggers in the chat?"

Overwatch continues to perform well even though it's been over five years since the game first dropped. However, fans have wanted to play the sequel for a long time, as internal issues at Activision-Blizzard continue to push the release date further back.

Overwatch 2 has yet to receive an official release window, with some fans even speculating that they won't even get a glimpse of the game until 2022 or even 2023. However, the recent private meeting with the content creators has created some hope in the community that the developers are on the right path to creating a title that they will love.

While Overwatch 2 obviously won't have any Fortnite emotes/dances, GanjiOW's comments might not be entirely false if the game is set to have cosmetics outside of the skins and weapons. However, even if it is true, fans will have to wait a long time for the news to be confirmed.

