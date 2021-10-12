xQc confused with Overwatch 2 hype; claims that it might be the same game

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel was left visibly confused after he watched Overwatch 2’s gameplay.

xQc is a former Overwatch professional and was part of the Team Canada squad that won the 2017 Overwatch World Cup. The Twitch star was also selected as the MVP of the tournament, and still streams the game regularly.

As a matter of fact, more than 30% of xQc’s overall Twitch streams come under the Overwatch category. Regardless, the streamer did not appear to have a good first impression of Overwatch 2, and was visibly unimpressed.

xQc claims Overwatch 2 might be the same as the previous game; unimpressed at new gameplay

After multiple delays, Overwatch 2 is set to be released in the spring of 2022. However, fans got to see the first glimpse of the gameplay at the Overwatch League 2021 Grand Finals that was held on September 25.

During a recent live stream, xQc’s viewers repeatedly asked him for his opinions on how Overwatch 2 looked during the Grand Finals. xQc watched the clip for a few seconds and immediately seemed confused. He watched some of the players use different abilities and came to the following conclusion:

“It’s the same game. I don’t know how I feel about this.”

According to the streamer, the gameplay looked a bit too similar to the previous game. xQc repeatedly shook his head and was stunned to see the number of dislikes the clip had garnered. Just like the fans, xQc also seems to be of the opinion that Overwatch 2 does not look like a significantly different game.

Since the gameplay came out, a range of fans have complained that Overwatch 2 does not look like a huge upgrade from the first game. The community has also claimed that the game could easily have been released as an update to the original Overwatch.

While some fans have expressed excitement about the game and the minor changes that could be seen during the Grand Finals, most fans appear to be unimpressed. Regardless, with quite a few months left until the release of Overwatch 2, the finished game can be expected to incorporate a range of new features.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan