"I HATE Escort": XDefiant player expresses frustrations with game mode but the community disagrees

Ubisoft’s XDefiant has injected various modes for FPS enthusiasts to cherish. Ranging from Escort to Hot Shot, Domination to Zone Control, players have a plethora of options to choose from and enjoy. However, a handful of players from the community voiced their discontent against some specific modes, especially the Escort.

Similar to Overwatch’s escort mode, players must push a valuable payload to the delivery point while the opponent will try to prevent their rivals from doing so. Players must approach this game with a unique perspective, as they can’t just go around the map and shred enemies like traditional arena shooters. Hence, some players love the tactical approach of the game, while some are frustrated and want the mode removed from their Unranked playlist.

According to XDefiant enthusiasts, Escort mode wastes time, while some disagree with the comment. One such comment recently appeared on the XDefiant subreddit, labeled as an “Unpopular opinion”. The user u/WraithSeeker999 went on saying:

"Unpopular opinion I HATE Escort. The only thing that’s good about it is the xp farm. There’s no defending yourself or strategy. Just people running in and dying. I may just have personal beef with this mode."

Another XDefiant connoisseur, u/sylamypie agreed with WraithSeeker’s comment. They called this mode the “sniper’s heaven”. Despite pushing the valuable payload, players hold one position with TAC-50 or M44 sniper rifles and take down opponents trying to make the payload. Hence, sometimes it gets annoying when one gets shot by snipers most of the time.

One user u/JohnOsako has offered some constructive criticism for the Escort game mode. They mentioned that the Escort and Control point modes focus heavily on team plays. The more the players the more fun it’s supposed to be. However, Ubisoft mainly focused on making an arena shooter, so they must promote game modes like Occupy and Domination. In this manner, the main objective for an arena shooter: r&g (run and gun) will be satisfied. They added:

"Escort or Control Points are game modes designed for fps focused much more on teamwork and different classes with an higher number of players in a lobby, think of Overwatch or Team Fortress 2, even Battlefield with Rush mode is way more interesting and fun to play because of the 64 players in huge maps with different classes, vehicles, squads etc."

Moreover, Occupy and Domination promote a little bit of teamplay alongside a massive amount of run and gun mechanics, according to them. Hence, this must be the perfect game mode for arena shooters. The user went on saying:

"A game like XDefiant should be more focused on the run and gun with a little mix of team play, that's why Occupy or Domination are a perfect mix and the best modes by far in my opinion"

As mentioned earlier, the community has mixed opinions about the XDefiant Escort mode. Thus, one particular user, u/Raziium stood up for this mode and explained how unique this mode is. Since most arena shooter games primarily focus on gun-based gameplay, it might be beneficial to take a unique approach by implementing Escort game mode. They added:

"For me, it's one of the few gamemodes keeping me interested considering it feels like an actual different mode. Domination, Occupy etc. all feel the same to gamemodes that we've seen a million times in other shooters."

The user also agrees that the mode is Snipers’ paradise. However, players will likely have fun while playing with DMR and LMGs. They commented:

"These are also the faster paced gamemodes and feels like you need to sniff coke everytime you play to keep up with everyone bouncing around. Escort does have a Sniper problem though but that's just because snipers in general have ZERO counters. I love using LMG's and DMR's in Escort. Zone control is pretty fun too"

Another Escort mode enthusiast also expressed satisfaction with XDefiant’s game mode. They mentioned that modes like Zone Control and Escort are their favorites. Additionally, they suggested using the Phantom faction’s shields to counter those lethal sniper shots.

Lastly, u/PlayBey0nd87 expressed their love for the game mode. They said that instead of taking the traditional approach of an arena shooter, players must focus on pushing the payload, and others must sacrifice their K/D (Kill/Death) ratio, providing covers for the objective holder.

Is XDefiant Escort game mode worth playing?

Considering the current FPS arena shooter scenario, a unique mode like Escort in XDefiant can be useful. Players must think out of the box and focus on pushing the payload instead of a traditional approach of running and shooting. Hence, it's worth playing to take a break from the usual sweaty modes.

Moreover, since the games run longer than 5 to 10 minutes, players have more opportunities to farm their XPs. However, some players may disagree, so it depends on whether they want to play this mode. Developers allow players to disable the Escort mode from the Unranked playlist, so they must use it accordingly.

