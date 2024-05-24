Having the best loadout for Phantom in XDefiant will help you in your quest to clinch some flawless victories. Derived from Ubisoft’s AAA title Ghost Recon, the Phantom faction is catered toward players who take a tactical approach between fights rather than just running and gunning. Their kit offers a unique set of utilities that take a more defensive approach. Additionally, their passive ability increases their health in certain ways.
That said, this article will explore the best loadout for Phantom, including all sorts of primary weapons.
What is the best AR loadout for Phantom in XDefiant?
We highly recommend you use the AK-47 assault rifle as the primary loadout for Phantom in XDefiant. It inflicts an exceptional amount of damage and offers a better TTK than other ARs. Combine its high damage input with the Mag Barrier to wreak havoc inside the arena.
You can easily come out on top with this loadout:
Recommended loadout
- Muzzle: Muzzle Break
- Barrel: Lightweight
- Optics: Reflex Sight (Personal preference)
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip
Best SMG loadout for Phantom in XDefiant
Featuring a high fire rate, MP7 should be the best fit for Phantom in XDefiant. It can easily outshine any other weapon in this category in close and mid-range combats. Hence, Phantoms can shred enemies in both ranges, leading their team to victory.
You can easily nail your both close and mid-range combats with the recommended loadout below:
Recommended loadout
- Barrel: Lightweight
- Front Rail: Superlight Grip
- Optics: Reflex
- Magazine: Quick Mag
- Stock: Padded Stock
Best Sniper loadout for Phantom in XDefiant
Despite TAC-50 being the meta choice among snipers this season, we recommend you use MP44. It offers the best mobility compared to TAC-50. However, you must remember that it has a one-shot potential only up to a certain range (70m). COD veterans will be very comfortable with this sniper since it’ll be easier for them to showcase their quick-scoping skills.
Use the following loadout for a better result in the online lobbies:
Recommended loadout
- Muzzle: Light Suppressor
- Optics: Variable Zoom Scope (4x-8x)
- Barrel: Lightweight
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw
- Stock: Padded
Read more: Best M44 loadout
Best Shotgun loadout for Phantom in XDefiant
Being a meta-choice shotgun this season, we recommend you use Double Barrel if this weapon class is your primary choice. Since the Phantom faction’s ultimate ability offers a dome catered toward close-range combats, using the Double B should win most one-on-one battles.
Players with exceptional mechanical skills must go for the recommended loadout below:
Recommended loadout
- Stock: Lightweight Stock
- Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
