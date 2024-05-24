Having the best loadout for Phantom in XDefiant will help you in your quest to clinch some flawless victories. Derived from Ubisoft’s AAA title Ghost Recon, the Phantom faction is catered toward players who take a tactical approach between fights rather than just running and gunning. Their kit offers a unique set of utilities that take a more defensive approach. Additionally, their passive ability increases their health in certain ways.

That said, this article will explore the best loadout for Phantom, including all sorts of primary weapons.

What is the best AR loadout for Phantom in XDefiant?

AK-47 loadout in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

We highly recommend you use the AK-47 assault rifle as the primary loadout for Phantom in XDefiant. It inflicts an exceptional amount of damage and offers a better TTK than other ARs. Combine its high damage input with the Mag Barrier to wreak havoc inside the arena.

You can easily come out on top with this loadout:

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optics: Reflex Sight (Personal preference)

Reflex Sight (Personal preference) Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip

Best SMG loadout for Phantom in XDefiant

MP7 loadout in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Featuring a high fire rate, MP7 should be the best fit for Phantom in XDefiant. It can easily outshine any other weapon in this category in close and mid-range combats. Hence, Phantoms can shred enemies in both ranges, leading their team to victory.

You can easily nail your both close and mid-range combats with the recommended loadout below:

Recommended loadout

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Stock: Padded Stock

Best Sniper loadout for Phantom in XDefiant

M44 in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Despite TAC-50 being the meta choice among snipers this season, we recommend you use MP44. It offers the best mobility compared to TAC-50. However, you must remember that it has a one-shot potential only up to a certain range (70m). COD veterans will be very comfortable with this sniper since it’ll be easier for them to showcase their quick-scoping skills.

Use the following loadout for a better result in the online lobbies:

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: Light Suppressor

Light Suppressor Optics: Variable Zoom Scope (4x-8x)

Variable Zoom Scope (4x-8x) Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

Read more: Best M44 loadout

Best Shotgun loadout for Phantom in XDefiant

Double Barrel in XDefiant (Image via Ubisoft)

Being a meta-choice shotgun this season, we recommend you use Double Barrel if this weapon class is your primary choice. Since the Phantom faction’s ultimate ability offers a dome catered toward close-range combats, using the Double B should win most one-on-one battles.

Players with exceptional mechanical skills must go for the recommended loadout below:

Recommended loadout

Stock: Lightweight Stock

Lightweight Stock Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip

If you’re interested in more articles like best loadout for Phantom, make sure to click on the following:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback