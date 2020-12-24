Twitch streamer Codemiko provided a hilarious explanation behind her ban on the platform.

Miko was engaging with a fellow content creator on her Twitch channel when she decided to explain why she got banned on Twitch. Codemiko was banned twice the month of September.

The first Twitch ban came on 5th September 2020 and lasted for a day. She was subsequently banned on the 9th of September for three days. She recently revealed the hilarious misunderstanding due to which Twitch ended up banning her on the platform.

Twitch streamer reveals the hilarious reason behind her three-day ban

Miko is a fully interactive virtual streamer and streams “IRL” content on her Twitch channel - codemiko. She uses a 3D rendered character that employs AI technology to mimic her mannerisms, movements and expressions inorder to engage with her viewers.

The avatar was created using the Unreal Engine software that is used in video games, and is controlled using an “Xsense motion capture suit.” Miko spends hours interacting with other content creators and her viewers. She has also tried her hand at streaming games such as Among Us and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As mentioned above, she was banned in September 2020 from Twitch, and in a recent stream revealed the reason behind it.

“Let me tell you how I got banned. So I have this feature, right? You can send a dollar to send a “D” pic. It was a joke. Like, it’s the letter D. The joke was you can send a dollar (in order to) send a “D” pic, as literally the letter “D” on my screen. But Twitch thought that I meant real d**k pics. So they suspended me for selling pornography on the stream.”

The content creator that she was conversing with found it hilarious, and decided to tease the Twitch streamer by accusing her of being “Hentai.” In response, Codemiko screamed that she wasn’t “Hentai.”

The reason behind her Twitch ban was blown out of proportion, and down to a simple misunderstanding between her and the Twitch team.