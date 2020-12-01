“I hope it dies in a month”: Shroud shares thoughts on CyberPunk 2077

In a recent stream, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek gave his honest opinion about Cyberpunk 2077.

Having been delayed three times, Cyberpunk 2077’s new release date is 10th December. Fans have been looking forward to its release for several years, but unlike most gamers, Shroud did not appear too excited about the game.

He scrutinized the developers’ claims that Cyberpunk 2077 represents the “next level” of gaming. Moreover, Shroud ended up admitting that he hoped the game died within a month, as he does not want to play a single-player game for too long.

Shroud shares thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077, hopes game isn’t a success

The incessant delays that Cyberpunk 2077 has seen have been criticized by gamers worldwide. The latest 21-day postponement had led to hundreds of players criticizing developers CD Projekt Red for not having planned the release, with quite a few already having taken time off work in anticipation of the November 10th release.

However, Shroud did not appear too angry and admitted that his reaction would depend on the game’s quality.

As seen in the video, one of his fans ended up asking him whether he was excited about the game being released on December 10th.

“I am excited to see what their definition of next-gen is, that’s what I am excited for. Like yeah, the game is going to be really cool, but I really want to know whether they are actually going to revolutionize and be truly “next-gen.” We will see.”

Another fan wanted to know what the former CS: GO pro’s thoughts were about the endless delays, and Shroud seemed quite alright with the entire situation with the postponements:

“They going to delay the release again? I doubt it, but they could, they definitely could. I am sure they are ready. I am sure they are not going to push it back anymore. I am sure they are ready.”

Shroud went on to watch the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 that was recently released. While it promises a lot, the 26-year-old revealed that he hoped Cyberpunk 2077 died in a month.

This is because the Canadian does not want to spend too much time playing a single-player game:

“Cyberpunk will die in a month? I hope so. I hope it’s not larger than a month. It’s a f***ing single-player game. I don’t want to be spending f***ing my whole life in here. I wanna be spending just enough time and then get out, you know?”

While most gamers do not wish to spend merely a month or so playing what can be said to be the most anticipated game of all time, Shroud only wants to find out what the “next-generation” of gaming looks like!