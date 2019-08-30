Cyberpunk 2077: New gameplay to be revealed today

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 // 30 Aug 2019, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red's most ambitious project Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in April 2020. It has been in development for a very long time and includes features such as religious factions and a dastardly dystopian Cyberpunk setting.

CD Projekt Red also completely took fans by surprise after Keanu Reeves presented the E3 panel and that he had a big role to play as your sidekick in the game. There will be a live stream today at 2 PM EST / 6 PM GMT where CD Projekt Red Developers intend to show us more gameplay.

You can watch this on their Twitch channel or on Mixer. The live stream was supposed to be revealed from PAX West, but instead, they will be hosting it in their backyard in Warsaw, Poland. The live stream is not expected to be a huge stream; we can expect about 15 minutes of gameplay to be shown.

Just like CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 will also have multiple possible endings because you have to choose your path throughout the game and some of these paths can lead to deadly consequences. We got a glimpse of that in their 48-minute gameplay trailer.

Players can not only explore the huge open world of Night City, but there are also supposed to be wastelands outside the city, which will feature all kinds of different factions and quests. Players can also customize their gear and augmented parts which will affect your entire gameplay and your abilities in the game.

We can expect more gameplay reveals and trailers as we inch closer to the release date. Cyberpunk 2077 releases for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on 16 April 2020. 2020 will also be the year we get closer to the next generation of consoles so we can also expect a re-release on these new platforms.