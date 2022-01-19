"I know Mizkif got me": Pokimane felt "alone and scared" after receiving legal threat from Ninja and Jessica

The last couple of days have been pretty dramatic, as Twitch turned into a battleground, with Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins going back and forth on the controversy involving JiDion "Jidionpremium."

Jessica Blevins recently threatened Pokimane with legal action, which the former revealed made her feel "alone and scared."

The former Among Us sensation shared the screenshot on Twitter to provide both sides of the story. Furthermore, in a stream with Mizkif, she revealed the rationale behind making the legal threat a matter of public knowledge.

Here's what she said:

“When I was getting these DMs from Jessica and from Ninja, and even the DMs about legal action — when I keep that stuff to myself, it makes me feel like I’m carrying this massive weight, and burden, and stress, and anxiety on my own.”

rae☀️ @itsraechill I’m so incredibly proud of Imane. I’m so incredibly proud of Imane.

Myth @Myth_ I heard someone needed a lawyer. I heard someone needed a lawyer. https://t.co/MpMyxRap0e

Toast @DisguisedToast sry poki and ninja sry poki and ninja https://t.co/Q7RLXe0SCk

Several streamers, including Mizkif, HasanAbi, Valkyrae, and Disguised Toast, supported the Moroccan-Canadian streamer.

Pokimane revealed how talking about the matter publicly helped her "alleviate stress"

Pokimane shared every bit of evidence on the matter on Twitter. The founder of RTS admitted that she couldn't "disprove" whether or not Ninja had contacted his Twitch rep to get JiDion reinstated.

imane 💜 @imane a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.



sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. a lot of people seem confused about the recent ninja stuff, so i’m reposting here the clips that got taken off LSF.sorry if it seems like i’m making a big deal out of this, i just don’t want any misinformation. https://t.co/WesvWCnXuJ

However, presenting both sides of the coin reiterated that she wasn't making a big deal out of the situation.

“Being able to talk about it publicly and having you guys talk about it and support me however you can, it alleviates my stress so much. It makes me feel not alone and scared, which is how I for sure feel every time I read s**t like that in my DMs.”

She also thanked Mizkif for standing up for her. The co-founder of One True King (OTK) responded in a rather mischievous manner and said:

"Listen Poki I've said it before, I got you, alright? I know I'm a hero. I'm a hero."

The two don't leave a single opportunity to take virtual jibes at each other. However, the Canadian streamer revealed how Mizkif stands up for her when nobody else doesn't.

imane 💜 @imane his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: his manager then kept DMing me that Ninja never texted his Twitch rep, even after I sent her that clip. I spoke about this on stream and Ninja DM’d me this: https://t.co/3rPsBSew4l

"Even if nobody got me, I know Mizkif got me."

Also Read Article Continues below

She was then defended by Mizkif, who said she was "in the right" and called Jessica's message a "threat."

Edited by Srijan Sen