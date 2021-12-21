"I’ll take out my credit card": Disguised Toast's debut Genshin Impact stream burns a hole in his pocket 

Disguised Toast has finally made his Genshin Impact debut, but he's already spent a lot of money on the game's Arataki Itto banner.

Genshin Impact is full of colorful characters, but those who want to get their hands on the best 5-star troops must roll on the game's banners. While miHoYo's free-to-play game is free to play, unlocking new characters may be rather hefty, especially if you don't get lucky or run out of Primogems.

Arataki Itto is the most recent 5-star character to become immensely popular among the Genshin Impact community. Itto is one of the best Genshin Impact characters, not only because of his Oni-inspired design but also because of his high-damage abilities.

As a result, many players have spent their Intertwined Fates to bag the popular character. Disguised Toast, too, hopped on the bandwagon and launched his first-ever Genshin Impact stream by splashing out on the new Arataki Itto banner.

Disguised Toast uses credit card after running out of Intertwined Fates and Primogems

Disguised Toast discovered the new Arataki Itto banner after clearing the game's prolog and spent his free Acquaint Fates on Genshin Impact's Beginners' wish banner. It is here that players can roll for a chance to acquire Gorou, the 5-star Geo character and Geo bow user.

Interestingly, Disguised Toast soon realized that he didn't have any Intertwined Fates or Primogens to spend on his banner.

Here's what he said:

“Guess I’ll take out my credit card, I’ll do it. I don’t want to use Genesis Crystal, I would like to use cash, the number one currency in the city of Mondstadt. Money!”

Disguised Toast dashed over to the cash register and noticed the 6,480 Genesis Crystal package, which costs $99.99. The Twitch streamer grinned as he glanced at his credit card and smiled at the chat.

The Canadian streamer began spending his freshly acquired Intertwined Fates on the Arataki Itto banner after claiming his premium reward.

He quickly learned, however, that Genshin Impact's banners came with no certainties. Indeed, it was only after he had spent 80 of his 81 Intertwined Fates that the streamer was able to unlock Arataki Itto.

Disguised Toast concluded by saying:

“Damn, he’s so rare that his entry banner takes up the whole screen.”

Disguised Toast has had a great start to Genshin Impact with Arataki Itto unlocked, and fans are eager to see how his adventures in Teyvat evolve.

