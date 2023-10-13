"I love this": Reddit reacts to story behind the cat in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft's latest entry into the franchise, has struck a chord with a lot of players around the world. However, an interesting story appeared on Reddit surrounding a cat in the game. While developers keep receiving requests from players to add certain elements, it's impossible to cater to all of them.

However, some requests are too beautiful to be ignored. So, what's the story behind the cat in Assassin's Creed Mirage?

Assassin's Creed Mirage cat has a heartfelt story behind it

As seen on Reddit, a user named Alanna Sas had posted a picture of the cat on Facebook, requesting the developers to add it to AC Mirage. What's so special about this cat was that it had the Assassin's Creed logo on its snout. Although it passed away, incorporating this cat's image into the game would have immortalized it.

It's unclear if the developers had reacted to the post. However, the cat was spotted in the game as it went live, as seen in the Reddit post. This step from developers prompted an extensive discourse among fans.

That aside, individuals on Reddit claimed this wasn't the first time developers incorporated such gestures. They mentioned examples of a fan who passed away and was made into an NPC in World of Warcraft. There's also a quest in Borderlands 2, which was inspired by similar incidents.

While most of these instances have involved players or fans of a franchise, scenarios where a pet was immortalized in a video game, as seen in Assassin's Creed Mirage, are rare. Fans also celebrated the in-game mechanic of picking up and petting these furballs.

Others also pondered the ethics surrounding this addition and whether it was approved by the cat's guardian. Without their consent, this could inadvertently lead to emotional duress, especially if they stumble upon this reveal.

Overall, Ubisoft's addition to AC Mirage has been widely applauded.