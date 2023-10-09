Assassin's Creed Mirage has finally dropped, and fans have been waiting to get their hands on it. When thinking of classic Assassin’s Creed, the first few things that come to mind are jumping off tall minarets and towers, a classical or medieval setting, and a protagonist that embodies the Assassin aura. In contrast, the past few titles from Ubisoft have strayed away from the conventional formula of Assassin’s Creed with Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.

Fans would have been right to expect another massive open-world action RPG game, but this one veers closer to the conventional norm.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage feels like a breath of fresh air, marking a return to its origins and facets that brought immense success and plaudits. Here are five essential things to know before playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Exploring five vital details about Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) A return to roots: The Arab connection

Basim in Assassin's Creed: Mirage (Picture by Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to its Arab origins, taking players on a journey set in the vibrant city of Baghdad. The year is 861 AD, twelve years before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The story of Assassin's Creed Mirage revolves around Basim, who was one of the main antagonists of the previous game.

The city of Baghdad is a visual marvel, with the game designed to make it shine. From towering minarets to domed roofs, Assassin’s Creed Mirage captures the essence of this historical medieval city.

While paying homage to the first Assassin’s Creed game, set during the Third Crusades, Mirage dives deep into the history of the Abbassid Caliphate. The diverse array of characters, enemies, and the bustling population of the city recreate a perfect simulation of Baghdad in 861 AD.

2) Basim Ibn Ishak, street thief to master assassin

Bassim in Assassin's Creed: Mirage (Picture by Ubisoft)

Valhalla gave us a glimpse into Basim Ibn Ishak and his goals. Serving as a more coming-of-age story, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is rather linear and grounded relative to the previous titles. It follows the story of a young Basim as he learns the tricks of the trade and strives to become a master assassin.

As players follow Basim’s story, they uncover the truth behind his origins. With him as a protagonist, Ubisoft is going back to a simpler approach to storytelling. While those fantasy-RPG elements are present in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, they take more of a backseat to the overarching story.

3) Key differences from Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins compared to Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Picture by Ubisoft)

When comparing Assassin's Creed Mirage to the last three titles, Assassin’s Creed Origins was Ubisoft’s first entry into a new genre. The latter had a sprawling open world littered with side quests and could be easily seen as a 60-hour experience.

While it did not meet those expectations, Ubisoft doubled down with their next title, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, by creating one of the largest maps in gaming. Despite being massive in scale, it seemed that the franchise had long abandoned the linear designs of its earlier titles that brought widespread acclaim.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the focus on Norse mythology dragged the focus further. With fantasy elements, giant bosses, and RPG mechanics, this was no longer seen as an Assassin’s Creed game. However, Mirage ditches everything that weighed Valhalla down and provides an experience that is polished, well-paced, and fun.

4) Exploring gameplay, combat, and level design in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Picture by Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage adopts a more linear gameplay design than recent titles. The city of Baghdad is divided into four districts, making it a lot more conducive to exploring. Players can expect to get completely lost in the architecture, but the real focus is on the parkour mechanics.

With moderately tight controls, one can jump across rooftops, navigate tight corridors, and pull off impressive leaps. The game has its jaw-dropping moments and is gratifying to master.

The combat in Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a certain weight to it. Sword swings have momentum, and counters require player skill on higher difficulties. The stealth mechanics are polished as well, with the hidden blade serving as a potent weapon in eliminating foes without a sound.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage incorporates mechanics that allow a multifaceted approach. Basim has access to a ton of skills that are unlocked through progression, which alter the players' style and ensure a refreshing experience throughout.

5) Key things to take away from the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Picture by Ubisoft)

Ubisoft was upfront about the kind of game Assassin’s Creed Mirage was going to be, and it has delivered. Despite harboring a few faults, it is a much-needed palate cleanser from the grind of previous titles. Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers a shorter narrative while keeping the player engaged through linear-level design and engaging storytelling.

The city of Baghdad has been immaculately captured, as is expected of Ubisoft’s Art Direction Team. The world is there to be explored with impressive parkour mechanics. While the movement does feel wonky, it’s negligible compared to the overall experience.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, iOS, and Microsoft Windows.