10 mistakes you need to avoid in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage has received positive reviews from both critics and fans since its recent release. The game takes place in Baghdad under the Abbasid Caliphate, and tells the story of young thief Basim Ibn Ishaq. As promised, the developer emphasized stealth in the game, which is a significant relief for long-time franchise fans who loathed the last few entries' fight-forward tone.

Gamers who are accustomed to the warrior-type gameplay of AC Odyssey or Valhalla may find it punishing when they try to engage enemy soldiers head-on. This guide will go over some common blunders they should steer clear of to ensure their visit to ancient Baghdad goes more smoothly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Common slip-ups you need to avoid in Assassin's Creed Mirage

1) Forgetting to synchronize with a viewpoint

You can also enjoy the magnificent view of the city (Image via Ubisoft)

Synchronizing with viewpoints has always been one of the core features of Assassin's Creed since the series' inception. They act as fast travel stations and allow you to locate collectibles on the map. The first thing you should do while entering the various districts present is to climb the viewpoint towers and synchronize with them.

2) Not using Enikdu to get a lay of the land

Enkidu, Basim's eagle, is named after a famed hero from the Mesopotamian civilization (Image via Ubisoft)

Players have had access to a bird companion since AC Origins, who can warn them of impending perils or guide them to hidden treasure. Enkidu, an eagle, is another resource you can use in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Before entering restricted places, use it wisely and evaluate the hazards that lie ahead. You can upgrade Enkidu's scouting abilities with the Predator skill tree.

3) Skipping Tokens or spending them foolishly

Tokens are a new form of currency in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Mirage introduces a new set of currencies called Tokens, which can be obtained via pickpocketing. They can make your gameplay smoother, such as the Merchant Tokens, which will lower the cost of products when buying from a merchant, or the Power Favor token, which may be used to bribe officials to lessen your notoriety.

Do not spend these Tokens unnecessarily, as they help a lot during main missions where you need as much help as possible.

4) Not pickpocketing civilians as often as you can

Basim starts his career as a thief; it's essential to steal to survive in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

You can see Basim starting his career as a burglar on the streets of Baghdad in the prologue of Assassin's Creed Mirage. You should use this skill frequently because he retains it throughout the game.

Fortunately, pickpocketing is the fastest way to make money. You can even disable the pickpocketing minigame in case it gets boring, but the challenge of timing it right is half the fun. If youd do wish to turn it on Guaranteed Pickpocket, go to the gameplay option under the settings menu; you'll find it there.

5) Not using food to restore health

Pots of food are scattered throughout the map (Image via Ubisoft)

n Assassin's Creed Mirage, Health Elixir vials are hard to come by. Because the developer anticipated that players would avoid combat, it did not include many restorative items in the game's design. However, if you are at low health and do not have an elixir, you can eat food from the containers spread out all across Baghdad.

6) Not keeping notoriety level in check

Much like the older Assassin's Creed titles, Mirage returns with the classic notoriety system. If you are spotted taking out people in plain sight, the meter at the bottom-right of your screen will begin to rise. Getting rid of posters or bribing officials is the best way to reduce the notoriety level. Do not let it get too high, as elite hunter squads will start chasing you around.

7) Not doing contracts

A set of side quests called contracts can be accessed from the Bureus (Image via Ubisoft)

Contracts may seem like non-essential side quests, and you might ignore them. However, it is recommended to do these contracts as they offer you items that help craft and upgrade your gear. Also, they provide you with Favor Tokens that are used to bribe officials and reduce the notoriety level. Assassin's Creed Mirage offers a lot of contracts, and you can find them in the different Hidden One bureaus.

8) Trying to fight instead of escaping a battle

Fleeing conflict to live and see another day is the best option (Image via Ubisoft)

Many items are available in Assassin's Creed Mirage, such as smoke grenades and hiding spots, to help you escape a battle. Despite having a lot of weaponry at his disposal, Basim lacks the protection and health pool he needs to survive devastating attacks. If multiple opponents are present, always leave the area and hide in one of the many hiding places until things quiet down.

9) Not utilizing throwing knives

Throwing knives are helpful for a lot of things in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Throwing knives are available in Assassin's Creed Mirage, much like in earlier AC games. These dependable tiny blades can dispatch enemies from a safe distance. They can also be used to commit environmental killings, such as setting nearby soldiers on fire by hurling the knives at an oil jar. Throwing these at spice trays will disorient adversaries pursuing you, allowing you to flee from a battle.

10) Focusing too much on your gear

Basim's default clothes in AC Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The RPG gear system is not as crucial in Assassin Creed Mirage as it was in Origins, Odyssey, or Valhalla. Compared to their all-out action, the latest entry strongly emphasizes stealth. If you have a plan, most enemies can be defeated with just your hidden blade.