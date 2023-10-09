Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to guarantee pickpocket

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a pickpocket minigame called a "Quick Time Event," which will make you manually complete the check to successfully steal from an unaware citizen of Baghdad. While it’s a fun little side activity to take part in every now and then, it can get quite overbearing very fast. There are moments, especially when nabbing artifacts from Dervis, when you might fail because of the tight QTE window. Failing it will get you caught and a bounty placed on your head.

The bounty system is one of the core gameplay features in Mirage where illegal actions will gain you notoriety. With every level, it will get more dangerous for you to walk through the streets of Baghdad.

This will force you to take to the rooftops. Unfortunately, it’s not someplace that you would want to be when you are trying to access blacksmiths and tailors, and are out of Power Tokens to pay off your bounty.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a feature that will allow you to automatically complete and guarantee pickpocketing, and today’s guide will go over how you can make the most of it.

How to automatically pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

To automatically complete the pickpocketing QTE in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you will not be required to unlock a skill but rather make your way to the in-game settings and enable a particular option.

So to use it:

Make your way to the main menu of Mirage, and then open the Gameplay tab under settings.

In the tab, navigate to Combat and Stealth. Here you will find an option that says "Guaranteed Pickpocket."

You will need to enable this option, and upon doing so, you will be able to autocomplete all pickpocketing events in the game.

Should you enable auto-pickpocket in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

It’s important to note here that automatically being able to pickpocket in Mirage is a feature that is not the experience that the developers intended for you to have. The QTE event is a big part of the title’s core gameplay because of how well it ties up with the bounty system.

It offers a sense of risk every time Basim attempts to loot a citizen on the streets. Failing the check and getting discovered puts a bounty on his head, making it more dangerous for him to navigate the streets the higher his bounty level goes.

So only enable the auto-complete option if you are tired of the QTE and don’t want to spend more time trying to manually pickpocket every citizen you come across.