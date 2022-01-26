“I’m finally done with Modern Warfare 2019” Call of Duty player frustrated with DDoS attacks, demands proper anti-cheat

None of the Call of Duty titles is particularly in good shape when it comes to combating cheaters on their multiplayer serves.

Warzone, Vanguard, and Modern Warfare 2019 are some of the worst-hit by third-party app users, and some hackers are even going as far as announcing and then launching a DDoS attack on the server itself, just to show how easy it is.

The Call of Duty community is frustrated, and in the above Reddit post, it’s evident just how problematic the issue has become for the shooters.

The Reddit user, who goes by the handle AngryWack, opened up a thread on why Modern Warfare 2019 is dead even though it’s very popular with a solid player base.

Hackers have been DDoS-ing the servers quite regularly with aim-bots becoming an all too common experience, which frustrates the player base and leads them to demand better anti-cheat solutions from Infinity Ward.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 community wants better anti-cheat solutions

In the Reddit post, AngryWack narrates the experience that he has had with the Modern Warfare 2019 server in recent days. He states,

“In just two days, I came across two hackers who both aim-bot me after saying “yo watch this, don’t rage quit” but today… guess what happened. A guy with a clan tag “crash” came to the game and said, “you guys must think you’re so good at the game, watch me break the server” then he proceed to Ddos the server. It was at that moment I knew. This game was officially dead, and if Cold War is the same way, then I guess I’ll give sh*tty Vanguard a try. RIP Mw2019”

Aim-bots and DDoS attacks have become too common on the Call of Duty servers, forcing many players to uninstall the game and wait for Modern Warfare 2, which is expected to go live this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Warzone and Vanguard received the Ricochet anti-cheat last month, Modern Warfare 2019 received no such update. This has led many in the community to ask for better anti-hacking solutions on the server, and hopefully, Infinity Ward will come up with something in the coming months.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha