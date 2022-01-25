Cheaters threaten to spoil Call of Duty Black Ops II revival day by giving away cheats for free

An unofficial upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops II fan-made event could potentially be ruined by cheaters. The Call of Duty (COD) faithful have been hosting community events in which players can reunite around an older release. Such an event centered around Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was successful recently.

With Call of Duty Black Ops II about to complete a decade of existence, there were plans for a similar reunion day centered around the game. However, a cheat maker has threatened to derail it.

Cheat maker EngineOwning plans to spoil Call of Duty Black Ops II revival day

Earlier on January 23, a popular COD content creator mentioned an upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops II revival day. Scheduled for January 28, the event will see players once again login to one of the most popular titles in the series. Held across all platforms, they can play in whichever mode they want.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BLACK OPS 2 REVIVAL DAY - Friday January 28th - SAVE THE DATE! BLACK OPS 2 REVIVAL DAY - Friday January 28th - SAVE THE DATE! 🚨 https://t.co/S6KpsAkQox

But an alarming tweet in the comments section revealed that cheat maker EngineOwning was planning to ruin the event. They tweeted about keeping their cheats free for the entire duration of the revival day event.

The original tweet was taken down but social media users kept proof, which included several screenshots of the tweet that could potentially discourage players and their plans for the event.

Chris Palladino @wggchrisp EngineOwning really ruining Black Ops 2 Revival Day EngineOwning really ruining Black Ops 2 Revival Day 💀 https://t.co/vIUFGIR5IP

Incidentally, EngineOwning is the same cheat maker against whom Activision has an ongoing lawsuit. COD publishers have also asked the court to reveal the identity of the hack makers. While the case is still on and in its early days, EngineOwning doesn't seem to be letting up on creating and selling cheats across multiple COD titles.

While the threats have no doubt cast a cloud of uncertainty over the grand reunion event, there are ways to stave off potential hackers on revival day. PC players are advised to play using Plutonium anti-cheat mod while console players can run in private lobbies to keep hackers from logging in and affecting the event.

