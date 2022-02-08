"I'm not going anywhere yet": Jessica Blevins talks about stepping down as Ninja's manager

In a recent interview with Sportify It, Jessica Blevins revealed her plans to step down as Ninja's manager. This comes weeks after Blevins threatened legal action against Pokimane amidst the JiDion hate-raid controversy.

Jessica Blevins, manager and wife of popular Twitch streamer Ninja, aims to step down from her role to focus on her streaming career. However, due to speculation following the interview, Blevins took to Twitter to talk about the move being an eventual action, not immediate.

"I'm not going anywhere yet."

Jessica Blevins to step down as Ninja's manager following Pokimane drama

Jessica Blevins @JessicaBlevins A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for @Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :) A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for @Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :)

During her interview, Jessica talked about focusing on her streaming career. She currently has 453K followers on her Twitch channel and recently bagged partnership deals with Xbox and OPI products.

The move is speculated to be in response to the criticism Blevins received during the Pokimane-JiDion drama.

After JiDion's permanent ban on Twitch, the streamer appealed to Ninja for assistance on an appeal. During his stream with JiDion, Ninja contacted his Twitch representative to provide the banned content creator assistance.

The move was heavily criticized by Pokimane, who accused Ninja of perpetuating misogyny and harassment against female streamers on Twitch through his support for JiDion.

In a bizarre turn of events, Blevins responded to Pokimane on Twitter. Her passionate message as Ninja's manager threatened legal action against Pokimane, suing her for her comments as a "defamation of character".

Blevins' action to threaten Pokimane received widespread flak from fans and streamers alike. Following this, the situation never progressed any further. Blevins seemed to have shifted her focus on growing her brand and managing Ninja's team.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @pokimanelol If only they cared about the original harassment to you as much as this @pokimanelol If only they cared about the original harassment to you as much as this

QTCinderella @qtcinderella @pokimanelol I’ve never felt so much second hand embarrassment and I hang out with @JustaMinx like all the time @pokimanelol I’ve never felt so much second hand embarrassment and I hang out with @JustaMinx like all the time

Leena Xu @leena_xu @pokimanelol How is defending yourself “actively bringing harassment”?? Or “defamation of character” by playing back his own words from HIS clip 🙃🙃🙃 @pokimanelol How is defending yourself “actively bringing harassment”?? Or “defamation of character” by playing back his own words from HIS clip 🙃🙃🙃

Jessica Blevins decision to eventually step down as Ninja's manager is received with mixed reactions

Blevins' fans seemed excited at the new direction the creator plans to go. However, a certain section of users remains upset following the Pokimane drama. They took this opportunity to let their views be known, some even jokingly asking Blevins not to sue Ninja.

Simon.B @SimonB15539408 @JessicaBlevins @Ninja As much as I think it’s cute I also think it’s a bad idea for your marriage. Having a manager at the end of the day is a work relationship and you need to be able to fire your manager without having to sleep on the couch for a month afterwards 🤣 @JessicaBlevins @Ninja As much as I think it’s cute I also think it’s a bad idea for your marriage. Having a manager at the end of the day is a work relationship and you need to be able to fire your manager without having to sleep on the couch for a month afterwards 🤣

JiDion and Pokimane have resolved their differences. In a public display of their reconciliation, the pair met and hosted a Q&A session for their viewers. However, it is uncertain where the controversy involving Pokimane and Ninja stands. As JiDion remains permanently banned on Twitch, only time will tell if any further developments will occur.

