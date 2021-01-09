"I'm just an average human being": Corpse Husband on doing a face reveal

The internet's favorite mystery man Corpse Husband opened up about the possibility of doing a face reveal during a Q & A session with fans.

The 23-year old faceless YouTuber's identity constitutes one of the biggest mysteries on the internet, with demands for a face, reveal increasing with each passing day.

During a Q & A session with fans, Corpse Husband addressed the hype surrounding a possible face reveal and the consequent pressure.

Corpse Husband speaks about doing a face reveal

In a recently shared clip, an audio from one of Corpse's Q & A sessions with fans is played. The YouTuber replied to a fan's question regarding a potential face reveal.

"The face reveal thing is kind of... I don't know. You have to imagine what it's like to have a million people thinking you look like this, like a phenomenal human being, and you're like at your worst because of your health problems and everything like that. The pressure is difficult."

He then describes himself as "just an average guy," who does not fit the conventional glamour notions. He's aware that this has become the norm in today's society.

In an interesting comparison, he also references Marvel star Chris Hemsworth and music artist Joji.

"Think less Chris Hemsworth and more Joji, you know? I'm not this giant f*****g massive human being with like veins popping out of my biceps. That's not me. I don't want to be that anyway."

Many fans of the YouTuber will be hoping that he doesn't succumb to the pressure of expectations.

Face reveal or not. They vow to support him, irrespective of his physical appearance.

I love Corpse Husband, I love his music n who he is. I would love for him to do a face reveal, but I won't go out of my was to harrass him for one. And if he doesn't ever do one, I'll still be there to support him ♡ — ••• (@jajafrentea) January 5, 2021

Moreover, the decision to do a face reveal should understandably be his. In a digital age that constantly flirts with toxicity, keeping one's privacy is understandable and also of great importance.

Corpse Husband has reached 3 million followers on Instagram in a relatively short span of time. The YouTuber witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity after switching from horror narrations to Among Us streams.

There might come a day where Corpse Husband reveals his identity, but it doesn't look like that day will come anytime soon.