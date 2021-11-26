"I'm literally living the life of 13 year old me": MrBeast Squid Game video's success has the creator in disbelief

MrBeast had kept the internet hooked on to him with the news of his Squid Game video, and it has finally been released. The video, which was released on November 24, had been much awaited by the community, who had been eagerly waiting for more information ever since MrBeast announced it early in October.

Now, a day after the video has been out for public consumption, the streamer shared the incredible amount of success it has seen so far and even the philanthropist himself is in awe.

MrBeast @MrBeast 42,000,000 views in a day 😮



I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ 42,000,000 views in a day 😮I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ https://t.co/md8E5dCSY3

The streamer expressed his immense gratitude, suggesting that he was living the life that his 13-year-old self could have only dreamed of.

MrBeast Squid Game video hits 42M views in less than 24 hours

Obviously, the fact that MrBeast's Squid Game video would see immense success was not something unexpected. However, even the streamer did not expect the video to hit 42 million views within 24 hours of it being released.

Incidentally, the trailer video for the original Netflix show has 42 million views, 2 months after being released on YouTube.

Appreciation and congratulations kept pouring in for the philanthropist for his latest achievement.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @MrBeast Damn, that’s it? Lemme know if you need help on how to hit 50 million in a day @MrBeast Damn, that’s it? Lemme know if you need help on how to hit 50 million in a day

SSG Widow @WidowOnTwitch @MrBeast most viewed non music video in 24 hours if I’m not wrong, king 👑 @MrBeast most viewed non music video in 24 hours if I’m not wrong, king 👑

What was more impressive was that the streamer hit a million views within less than ten minutes of the video being dropped.

Snappy @SnappyPlayz @MrBeast and you got 1 Million views in 9 MINUTES. That's even crazier. Are you going to do a big video for christmas? @MrBeast and you got 1 Million views in 9 MINUTES. That's even crazier. Are you going to do a big video for christmas? https://t.co/PM1hDXKxu8

MrBeast spent a huge amount of money on the video and did not shy away from revealing the amount. Allegedly, the streamer spent over $2 million building the sets and games for the Squid Game video. This almost led to the streamer being canceled on the internet, as people believed that he was not spending his money in the right manner.

Despite the many obstacles, MrBeast managed to release the much awaited video, and it has received the exact response that people anticipated. As of now, the video has almost 55M views and over 6.2M likes.

Edited by Atul S