MrBeast finally announces a release date for his Squid Game video, and it's closer than you think

MrBeast has got the Internet hooked on to his Squid Game video for over a month now. Back in October, the popular philanthropist jumped on to the Squid Game bandwagon, announcing that he would recreate the popular Netflix show in real life, minus the gore. He worked hard for over a month to bring this ambitious project to life, and the results are finally here.

MrBeast's Squid Game recreation will be out for people to watch on YouTube on 24 November 2021, and fans are extremely excited to watch the same.

MrBeast risked getting canceled for his Squid Game video

MrBeast has always been popular for his outlandish ventures, and the Squid Game video is another such project. However, the streamer almost got canceled for this video, since the Twitterati seemed to believe that the point of the show was completely lost on the streamer.

MrBeast @MrBeast Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol https://t.co/Z196lyz4Ig

MrBeast did not shy away from revealing how much of a hole the Squid Game project was burning in his pocket, and the damage was approximately $2 million. He even released a line of merchandise exclusively to fund this project.

However, many believed that he could have used the money to do something more fruitful than making a video for YouTube. MrBeast fans came to his rescue, suggesting that the philanthropist was the last person who could be accused of not doing enough for the community.

MrBeast @MrBeast Squid Game has been filmed and now just needs editing, it is the craziest video we’ve ever filmed times 100!



Should be up early next week :) Squid Game has been filmed and now just needs editing, it is the craziest video we’ve ever filmed times 100!Should be up early next week :)

Despite all these obstacles, the streamer has finally completed filming and editing the much-awaited video, which will be released on Wednesday, November 24. Judging by the pictures of his Squid Game sets and props that MrBeast shared on his Twitter, viewers can expect a video full of epic madness, quite true to the streamer's style.

MrBeast @MrBeast I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) https://t.co/kzeeuSF7Rv

The Squid Game video should be out in a few hours from now, and fans are ready and gearing up to witness what is anticipated to be the biggest video released on YouTube so far. Given that the creator of the video is MrBeast, there is no doubt that it will live up to all expectations.

