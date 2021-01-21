"I'm sorry that you're sh*t": Sweet Anita has a hilarious reaction to a fan's poem about her

During a recent stream, popular British Twitch streamer Sweet Anita experienced a rather unfortunate tic, which prompted a hilariously savage response from her to a fan who had dedicated a poem.

The streamer is afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, which often results in uncontrolled movements and repetitive sounds, most of which are often accentuated by expletives and inappropriate statements.

As a result of Tourettes, there have been several instances on stream where Sweet Anita has ended up mercilessly roasting her viewers.

This was no different as she came up with a brutally honest opinion on a fan's poem dedicated to her.

Sweet Anita shares her honest opinion on a fan's poem.

In the clip above, Sweet Anita is interrupted by a text-to-audio donation by a viewer, who states that he has composed an acrostic poem just for her.

Once he is done, she intends to compliment him, only to end up insulting his poem.

"That was sh*t! Um, thank you..Aww this dude gives me like 25 quid and a poem and I just shoot down his... I'm sorry, that you're sh*t!"

Her brutal response leaves her in splits as she struggles to control her tongue.

However, her apology ends up going worse, making matters worse. The onset of another tic only adds insult to injury:

"And just like that he never came back. I'm sorry, I really appreciate....that you're far away from me!"

Sweet Anita is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber who has amassed more than a million followers on both platforms.

Having been afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, she often hosts interactive streams with fans via the Just Chatting feature on Twitch in hopes of educating viewers about life with Tourettes.

Her straightforwardness and crackling wit has won over several fans, who tune into her streams in large numbers to watch her play games like Apex Legends, Among Us, and more.

I still don't know how to stream. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sNAhm2PVl8 — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) January 16, 2021

Sweet Anita is one of the most entertaining streamers today and has provided a whole new perspective to playing video games in front of millions.