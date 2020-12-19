"Where did my clothes go?": Sweet Anita exposes her character during Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch stream

Popular Twitch streamer Sweet Anita was taken by surprise during a recent Cyberpunk 2077 stream, where she was shocked to notice that on looking into the mirror in-game, her character's clothes automatically seemed to disappear.

The 29-year old YouTuber recently streamed the game on Twitch and courtesy of her Tourette's Syndrome, has provided a whole new perspective to playing video games.

It so happened that at one particular juncture during her playthrough, that on glancing into the mirror, she realized that her character had no clothes on, which prompted her to anxiously request viewers not to tell Twitch, lest she get banned.

Sweet Anita begs chat not to report her to Twitch

In a clip of hers which has recently gone viral online, Sweet Anita is shocked on realizing that her character in Cyberpunk 2077 is wearing no clothes. Looking into the mirror:

"Mirror Mirror on the wa....what the f**k did my clothes go?! Nope...no no no...how do I get out of here? I don't wanna be banned! That didn't happen, don't report me , don't tell Twitch okay? "

After inadvertently exposing her character on live stream, she then appears baffled on noticing something different about her character's customized anatomy and hilariously asks:

"Wait, where did my d**k go? The f**k! I literally had a d**k...where did it...what?? "

Sweet Anita is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber, who has more than a million followers on both platforms.

Having been afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, she often interacts with fans via the Just Chatting feature on Twitch and attempts to educate viewers on the same.

Her straightforwardness and crackling wit have won over several fans online, who tune into her streams in large numbers to also watch her try her hand at games such as Among Us and most recently, Cyberpunk 2077.

Sweet Anita is not the only streamer to have accidentally exposed their in-game characters on Twitch/YouTube live streams, with the likes of PewDiePie and Pokimane having already hilariously done so.