"I'm not trying to turn you on": Valkyrae slams toxic viewer in chat

During a recent Twitch stream, popular streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter clapped back at a toxic viewer who criticized her recent bespectacled look.

The 29-year-old streamer was playing Valorant when the user made the obnoxious comment on her chat.

Not one to stand for unwarranted slander, Valkyrae immediately retaliated with a subtle and humorous response, trolling the viewer for his shallow comment.

Valkyrae claps back at toxic viewer in chat

The comment in question was:

"Damn, that are some turn-off glasses"

Valkyrae then clarified her stance on the glasses.

"I am not trying to turn you on ! Oh my God. I bet that's the same guy who was spamming 'where's your cam yesterday?' Why is it tuned off Rae ? Also I'm well aware that these glasses are too big for my face but I just really like wearing blue-eyed glasses a lot! I can't find blue-eyed glasses that are small enough," she stated.

Female streamers are often objectified as eye-candy by a section of viewers, and Valkyrae's fitting reply served as a triumphant shutdown of such trolls.

Valkyrae is one of the most popular streamers in the world today and has cultivated an endearing persona over the course of her successful streaming career.

She started out as a GameStop employee before making the switch to full-time streaming. Valkyrae has gone on to become the first female content creator to be signed to esports and lifestyle organization, 100 Thieves.

She has gone from strength to strength with her recent Game Awards win and rising viewership numbers. Female streamers have it harder than most due to trolls and uncalled hate for simply being female.

At times, it becomes necessary to retort, as seen with Valkyrae's recent response.