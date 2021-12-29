"I am rich": Maya Higa awkwardly declines offer to call her off-stream in return for gifted Twitch subs

Twitch streamer Maya Higa was involved in an awkward exchange with a viewer who wanted to chat with her after donating $200 during a recent live stream.

Maya Higa was in the middle of a just chatting live stream when a viewer donated $200 to the streamer. The donor also promised 100 gifters for her Twitch chat if she agreed to chat with him after the live stream.

However, Maya Higa was unwilling to call or text the specific viewer despite the donation. The streamer awkwardly refused and ended up claiming that no amount of money would be enough as she was already “rich.”

Maya Higa gets into an awkward exchange with Twitch donor, refuses to chat with him after livestream

Maya Higa was engaging with fans during a recent just chatting live stream. A viewer with the handle ChrisBeaumont93 donated a total of $200 to the streamer. The donation was accompanied by the following message:

“Can we chat with the stream? Chat will get 100 gifters.”

However, Maya Higa was not willing to chat with the specific viewer despite the donation. The streamer initially looked awkward but eventually refused. Maya Higa simply claimed that she was too rich to care about $200.

“This is gonna be a story I am gonna tell in like three years. No, I am not gonna call you after stream, sorry. Thank you for the 200 dollars. How do I say this. I mean, what a weird..no amount of money is gonna make me call you. I am rich.”

Needless to say, it will take more than a mere donation for viewers to be able to successfully coax Maya Higa into chatting with them. The streamer sternly refused to call the viewer and eventually continued with the livestream.

Maya Higa has a total of 575k followers on Twitch and also boasts more than 2k subscribers. She spends most of her time hosting just chatting streams but also plays games such as CS: GO, Apex Legends, and Among Us regularly.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar