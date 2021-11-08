“I am a robber. I took everything from her”: Ludwig admits to stealing QTCinderella's “laugh”

During a recent livestream, Ludwig Ahgren admitted to having stolen his girlfriend and fellow Twitch star QTCinderella’s laugh.

The fact that the couple have the same manner of laughter is a running joke that has been made by both viewers and Blaire "QTCinderella" before as well. During the recent stream, one of Ludwig and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter’s viewers mentioned how both Ludwig and QTCinderella not only laugh the same but also display similar “eyebrow changes.”

In hilarious fashion, Ludwig initially accused QTCinderella of having stolen his “laugh.” However, he later joked about being a robber and revealed that he had, in fact, copied his girlfriend's laugh.

Ludwig accuses QTCinderella of stealing his “laugh” before admitting to the truth

Apparently, Valkyrae claimed during a recent livestream that Ludwig and QTCinderella have the same laugh. The two creators have been in a relationship since around February 2020, and also share a house in Los Angeles with three other roommates. One of Ludwig’s viewers mentioned Valkyrae’s statement, which resulted in Ludwig hilariously accusing QTCinderella of stealing his laugh:

“Look, don’t ever tell QT. She f***ing stole my laugh. Everybody is talking about it, okay? The streets are talking about it, she robbed me of my laugh. It’s okay, right? It’s okay!”

However, Ludwig’s claims resulted in his chat responding firmly. His viewers insisted that it was him who had stolen QTCinderella’s laugh. The streamer stared at his screen for a few moments before hilariously admitting to the truth:

“I took her laugh. And I wouldn’t phrase it any other way. I am a robber. I took everything from her.”

Ludwig’s funny confession was followed by one of his friends pranking the stream. The streamer had a glass door in the background, behind which a person could be seen standing. While it is unclear who the prankster was, a part of Ludwig's community thought that it was none other than QTCinderella.

Twitch chat thought it was QTCinderella behind the door (Image via Twitch/Ludwig)

The prankster disappeared all of a sudden, as Ludwig told Twitch chat that he was “terrified.” The prank in itself is a running joke amongst Ludwig’s roommates. Recently, one of his roommates, Brandon “Atrioc” Ewing, was also similarly pranked in the same room by Ludwig’s long-time friend and manager, Anthony "Slime" Bruno, as can be seen in the video below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Needless to say, the livestream with Ludwig's confession proved to be entertaining content for his viewers. After QTCinderella allegedly pranked him, he was spooked into telling the truth.

Edited by Sabine Algur