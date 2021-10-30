“I would’ve stayed the whole night”: QTCinderella speaks about Mizkif to Aiden during Twitch stream 

During a livestream held by Blaire "QTCinderella" alongside Aiden Calvin, the streamer made a comment about Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo to the latter, ending it with a promise that viewers intend to hold against her.

QTCinderella had visited Disneyland with Mizkif the other day, in order to attend the Oogie Boogie Bash (a Disneyland Halloween party) that the brand holds every year. Supposedly, she had to leave early because of the OTK founder who did not want to stay there for long.

QTCinderella calls Mizkif a "baby," vows to hold a 24-hour stream

Earlier this week, Blaire "QTCinderella" and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo held an IRL livestream on the former's channel, documenting their live experience at Disneyland. The purpose of their trip was to attend the yearly Halloween party held by Disney, known as the Oogie Boogie Bash.

Along the way, the pair were spotted on another streamer's camera, who happened to be standing in the same line as them. The incident led to a funny misunderstanding, all of which was captured on both of their livestreams.

By the end of the day, QTCinderella and Mizkif were able to make it to the parade on time, experiencing funny hiccups here and there.

During this month, QT has been holding livestreams with her other streamer friends where they perform some kind of Halloween-themed activity. The previous time, she held a pumpkin carving event and a Halloween baking meet-up.

For the most recent stream, she teamed up with her friend Aiden Calvin for a drunk arts-and-crafts project.

Aiden @aidencalvin QT a bad influence dude she keeps pouring and im just like hell yea lemme pour out my personal secrets on ur 8k viewer stream QT a bad influence dude she keeps pouring and im just like hell yea lemme pour out my personal secrets on ur 8k viewer stream

Aiden Calvin is currently working with QTCinderella's boyfriend, Ludwig Ahgren, as well as the pair's manager, Anthony "Slime" Bruno, for their company Mogul Moves.

Several shots in, QT got to talking about the Disneyland trip she took with Mizkif, where she revealed that she would have stayed at the park for 24 hours if it weren't for Mizkif being "a baby."

Aiden, who was surprised that the park was open for that long, asked QT if such a feat was even possible. As the streamer began to explain how they worked, the craft project that Aiden was working on collapsed, leading to the pair laughing hysterically.

Afterwards, QTCinderella made a promise:

"Next time Disney is open 24 hours, I will do a 24-hour stream at Disney with Aiden."

Fans are hoping that the streamer will live up to her promise.

