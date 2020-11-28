"I can't say no to Corpse": Sykkuno wants to play Phasmophobia with Corpse Husband, and the internet can't get enough of it

Popular Twitch streamer Sykkuno recently won over the internet with his wholesome reply to a fan who asked him if he would play Phasmophobia with Corpse Husband.

In response, Sykkuno innocently replied that everyone knows he can't say no to Corpse and would love to play the game with the faceless YouTuber some time.

Of late, the duo has been streaming Among Us quite often, and talks of a Phasmophobia stream has been doing the rounds.

With his recent willingness, Sykkuno is officially onboard to stream the indie survival horror title with Corpse Husband, and his wholesome reply had the internet gushing over the pair's electric dynamic.

Corpse Husband x Sykkuno ft Phasmophobia

[Timestamp: 0:44]

Corpse Husband and Sykkuno are two of the most popular YouTubers on the internet at the moment, having witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity over the past few months.

Ever since they started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us, their fortunes have witnessed a turn for the better, as they continue raking in stellar viewership numbers with their streams.

What constitutes a significant draw for fans is the wholesome dynamic that the two share, and it is something they can't seem to get enough of.

From Corpse getting triggered by anyone who kills Sykkuno to the latter's innocent replies, their camaraderie often serves as the highlight of their streams. Despite having starkly different personalities, the two never fail to light up the day with their memorable banter whenever they are on stream.

Recently, Corpse Husband had stated that he would like to play Phasmophobia with the 28-year-old someday. In response, Sykkuno came up with a wholesome reply, which had fans swooning over their dynamic:

"Oh, Corpse wants to play Phasmophobia? Really, did he say that? Like I'll be honest guys, I'm mostly done with Phasmophobia, but you guys know I can't say no to Corpse !"

"So if he uh actually wants to, you guys know I'd be happy to play with him. Yeah, I mean, I'm just saying, it's hard to say no!"

On witnessing Sykkuno's recent statement on possibly streaming Phasmophobia with Corpse Husband, the internet had a field day, gushing over their endearing friendship:

can’t wait for sykkuno and corpse to play phasmophobia together ;) — Flower 🌹 (@FlowerDroppp) November 28, 2020

hey @Corpse_Husband sykkuno want to play phasmophobia with you — mia 🌱 (@tinyxkkuno) November 28, 2020

me when corpse, rae, sykkuno phasmophobia <33 pic.twitter.com/QqGdWjfAh8 — applepi 🌱 (@kozsnz) November 28, 2020

sykkuno would love to play phasmophobia with corpse thats so wholesome — cas 🌧 (@KITTYKKVNO) November 28, 2020

skdkdjdkd sykkuno wanting to play phasmophobia bc corpse wants to 🥺 — chichi 🍓 | livetweeting (@chiorpse) November 28, 2020

i love how both corpse and sykkuno cant say no to each other,, like sykkuno saying he doesnt wanna play phasmophobia anymore but if corpse asks him to he will not refuse to say yes — cas 🌧 (@KITTYKKVNO) November 28, 2020

rae corpse toast and sykkuno playing phasmophobia but corpse just laughing at rae and sykkuno bickering — adi loves otv (@miniirae) November 28, 2020

sykkuno said if corpse actually wants to play phasmophobia with him, he would do it even though he’s done with it because he can’t say no to corpse 🥺 — carrie 🌱 (@itsykkuno) November 28, 2020

omggg corpse and sykkuno playing phasmophobia would be so cute — owen🌱🌧 (@crownedowen) November 28, 2020

Image via Nika/ YouTube

As evident from the tweets above, there certainly seems to be a lot of hype surrounding a potential Sykkuno x Corpse Husband Phasmophobia stream.

If their Among Us broadcasts are anything to go by, fans can rest assured that they are indeed in for yet another wholesome ride.