“I’ve never had this happen”: Pokimane left speechless as user's account gets deactivated on stream

Pokimane has sealed her spot in the headlines ever since the beginning of 2022. Ever since her first ever Twitch ban, the streamer has constantly been entangled in some controversy or the other.

During her recent livestream, Pokimane addressed the entire controversy between her, JiDion and Ninja. On this livestream, a viewer in her Twitch chat told her that he did not hate her because she was a woman, but he hated Twitch corruption.

However, when pressed further about his comment, the viewer stopped responding, and his account became unavailable soon after, leaving Pokimane baffled.

"I've never had this happen."

Pokimane viewer gets his account taken down on livestream

Pokimane addressed the controversy surrounding her, JiDion and Ninja recently, speaking her mind about the issue. While she was discussing many things on her stream, a viewer sent a message speaking about Twitch corruption.

"Not hating you because you're a woman, hating Twitch corruption."

Pokimane pulled up his chat and decided to press the viewer about his statement. She asked him how he thought Twitch was corrupted and waited for his response.

"Go on, what part of Twitch is corrupted? Tell me more."

Readers can watch the relevant section from 1:49:19 in the following video.

She announced that she would give the viewer a couple of minutes to form his response before she got back to the conversation and went ahead to interact with other viewers. However, when she refreshed the viewer's chat, he had not responded yet.

The RTS co-founder looked through her chat to see if the viewer had left, but he had not done so. After further pressing, when she refreshed his chat, she saw that his account had been "suspended or deactivated."

Poki surprised when Twitch viewer's account is taken down (Image via pokimanelol/Twitch)

It is still unclear whether the viewer deactivated his account or got his account suspended by Twitch officials. Furthermore, many people believe the viewer may have had his account taken down due to mass reporting.

While the OfflineTV star believes the viewer deactivated his account, there is no official confirmation of what actually happened.

"He deleted his entire account."

Pokimane concluded by saying that viewers who sent her hate messages could not even handle a percent of the hate she has been receiving for the past eight years.

"It's the same dudes who say that you're making a big deal about nothing that wouldn't be able to handle one percent of the shit that I get on the daily."

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha