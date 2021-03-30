"I wake up with heart palpatations": Corpse Husband reveals how social media takes a toll on his anxiety

Corpse Husband gave more details about how much his image really affects his mindset.

every time I get a smidgen of slumber I wake up with heart palpitations b4 running to my PC to see if people on the internet still like me — CORPSE (@CORPSE) March 29, 2021

According to his tweet, Corpse Husband wakes up in the middle of the night and checks to see if he is still popular. He cares so much about his image that the thought of not being popular keeps him up at night. It's pretty severe, and if he's this bad when he's in his prime, then getting canceled could kill him.

Social media dipped into our darkest nighmares and learned to control them. We spend more and more time online and give way to many fucks about what strangers on the internet think. Unfortunately. — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) March 29, 2021

Many stars, celebrities, and influencers are concerned with their image, but their image is what makes them so much money. When someone starts making contracts or becoming more visible in the public realm, they become a brand of their own. The value of that brand becomes what the influencer thinks their worth is.

Also let me tell you that your "value" as a person ain't measured by how much content you put out to your audience. Don't let your head fool ya!



You happy and as healthy as you can be and doing what you want = we happy. — Corpse Husband Clips (@CorpseClips) March 29, 2021

Corpse has so many illnesses that keep him from being at his best physically. This newfound success and fame is a big part of what makes his life good, and losing it would be a lot to take in. According to Corpse, the thought of it is something that causes him heart palpitations.

Corpse Husband has a genuine community that cares about and values his work. More than just a YouTuber, he is a musician with a lot of fans. Generally speaking, the more he branches out, the less likely he is to be canceled, which seems to be his greatest fear.

Corpse Husband already goes to a therapist, so he will hopefully concentrate more on self-worth than external value.

Other streamers face the same issues as Corpse Husband

Jacksepticeye and Karl Jacobs, two streamers who play very different games, expressed the same sentiment. According to the tweets below, they care a lot about how fans see them on social media.

This is me every single morning — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 29, 2021

Staying off social media more and more helped me a LOT with that. I know exactly what it feels like. — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) March 29, 2021

Jacksepticeye provided advice with his Tweet, which is advice many streamers use. KSI and Pewdiepie have left Twitter due to media criticism, and KSI himself supposedly quit Twitter following a scandal. Although social media has built the empires of these internet celebrities, it also has the potential to destroy their mental state.

Twitter used to be an amazing place where you could connect with people in different communities & communicate without any problems.



Now it’s just full of pretentious people that are ready to cancel & destroy your legacy for breathing incorrectly.



And on that note, I’m out 👍🏿 — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 25, 2021

These streamers understand what Corpse Husband is going through and have their own solutions. Corpse Husband should follow Jacksepticeye’s advice and stay off of social media until he feels better.

