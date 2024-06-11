"I want CS:GO back": Community voices frustration over ongoing CS2 hacker issue

CS2 has been live since September 2023, after it replaced its predecessor, CS:GO. Both games are similar on many levels, given that the rules have not changed, new maps have not been introduced, and they both have major issues with hackers. CS:GO had a hacker problem but the system was more vigilant. However, the same cannot always be said about Counter-Strike 2.

The game is still fresh and VAC Live, Valve's anti-cheat system, has only recently started purging the game of cheaters. Still, players encounter them regularly.

On Reddit, u/reddituser8455 opened up about their grievances. They stated that they'd much rather go back to CS:GO than keep facing the cheat abusers in the newer iteration of the game. They said:

"I want CS:GO back everything has gone to s*** in CS2."

The CS2 hacker issue hampers many players. Some of them, such as user u/Nematic_, believe that the game has been plagued with enough cheaters that there may not be a real future for it.

While some raised their voices about the CS2 hacker issue, others suggested alternatives for OP. They reasoned that Valve doesn't really care about the discussed hacker issues:

A few players believe that the CS2 hacker issues have died down. And they are partly correct. In truth, Valve has been working behind the game to clear out suspicious accounts. A report from the CS2 stats website suggests that approximately 15% of accounts were VAC banned in recent history.

However, the CS2 hacker issue doesn't seem to bother all players. A section has said they would keep playing the game as it currently is and see no problem with it:

A Reddit user suggested to OP that perhaps now is the best time to stop playing CS2 completely. Similar issues have plagued Valve's other game, Team Fortress 2, leading to protests within the community. According to this user, that might be the only way to help the state of Counter-Strike 2 as well:

Is the CS2 hacker issue on the same lines as TF2?

Released in 2007, Team Fortress 2 is one of Valve's older games. Meanwhile, the CS2 hacker issue is just about as recent as the title itself, however, TF2 currently has a similar issue where lobbies are often filled with hackers and bots.

This is why the FixTF2 hashtag started trending on social media and fans began publically review-bombing the game. Currently, CS2 is receiving ample attention from Valve when it comes to fixing the issues, although the same cannot be said for Team Fortress 2.