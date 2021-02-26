"I want to fu*king know": NickMercs reignites Dr Disrespect's mysterious Twitch ban debate

Herschel "Guy Beahm IV, known to his online fans as Dr Disrespect, was mysteriously banned on Twitch in June 2020. That ban continues to baffle his fan because no one practically knows anything about it. Neither party has publicly clarified.

Although Dr Disrespect has moved on to greener pastures and happily streaming on YouTube, he cannot play with his friends. That bothers many people.

In a recent stream, NickMercs talked about the unusualness of Dr Disrespect's ban. Nicholas Kolcheff, better known as NickMercs, is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber for FaZe Clan.

NickMercs reignites Dr Disrespect's mysterious Twitch ban debate.

Since no one knows anything about this ban, all information on the internet has been speculative. With such a massive fan base around the personality, it's only a matter of time before Dr. Disrespect fans start asking for clarity.

Many like NickMercs believe that even if there were NDAs in place, people would have found out somehow, or the information would have been leaked eventually.

The streamer drew parallels with the show "Cops" and pointed out how information always leaks. Although "Cops" is a reality television show, his point stands. If someone had more information about Dr Disrespect's ban, they would've leaked it by now.

The internet also believes that if the issue involved an NDA signed by both parties, it's in neither's interest to breach the terms of the contract. The public might never find out from the official sources.

For the 2nd time Dr Disrespect has brought up being banned by Twitch after announcing his months worth of donations in June would be donated to BLM charities. He was banned in the same month which he made this announcement but I don't think he's inferring that's the reason why. pic.twitter.com/KDXCImTtxW — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 31, 2020

In January, Dr Disrespect said that he would be staying away from charities for a while. In June, he announced that he would be donating all the donation money he received that month to Black Lives Matter charities. The popular streamer was promptly banned that month.

While that's not a confirmation about his ban being tied to his charitable action, the incident raises a few eyebrows. General speculation leads here sans official information.

The situation is more perplexing because popular Esports insiders like Rod Breslau, a.k.a Slasher, have stayed quiet on the matter. The community can only hope that there will be more clarity in the future.