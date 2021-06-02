"I wanted to be back on the world stage and prove myself again; hence I decided to come back from LPL and join PSG": Huang "Maple" Yi-Tang, mid laner, PSG Talon

PSG Talon has been one of the biggest highlights in the League of Legends community, as showcased by the Hong Kongers, who performed beyond expectations at the MSI 2021.

One of the key figures behind PSG Talon's recent success on the domestic and international stages was their veteran mid laner, Huang "Maple" Yi-Tang. With eight years in the competitive esports arena, the Taiwanese professional is considered one of the best League of Legends players ever from the Pacific region.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Esports' Sayantan Chowdhury, Maple opened up about his professional career, personal life, and some of his thoughts on the future of the Pacific Championship Series (PCS).

The following is an excerpt of the conversation.

Q. Starting your professional League of Legends career with Gamania Bears, followed by big names like Flash Wolves, Suning, LNG Esports, and now PSG Talon, you have already explored a lot in the pro gaming scene. How has the journey been so far, and what did you enjoy the most?

Maple: For me, joining every new team is a challenge, as each side has different styles of gameplay and communication habits, and I need to readjust to these. Although there are some good and bad results from these teams, they have helped me grow.

Q. How has the esports culture grown in Taiwan? Was it difficult for you to choose a nascent profession like gaming in the first place? How supportive were your friends and family?

Maple: From 2008 to 2012, Taiwan had just started to develop esports, which was its germination period there. Many systems and regulations were incomplete. Today, I think it has grown quite well. My family members were somewhat uneasy at first, but now they are supportive of me.

Q. After spending two years in a major region like LPL, why did you suddenly choose to play in a comparatively minor league like PCS? Was it just to explore a new challenge, or did you have other thoughts?

Maple: In the LPL for two years, I did not get good results. So I decided to come back and join PSG. I wanted to be on the world stage again and prove myself.

PSG Talon's new Mid Laner is...



MAPLE!! 🍁🍁🍁

(pending Riot approval)



Welcome home Maple 🫂🫂 it's good to have you back 😬#PCS #LOL #PSG pic.twitter.com/78OqdR3cpw — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) December 10, 2020

Q. You have been in the competitive League of Legends scene for almost eight years now and have played against hundreds of professionals. Who was the most difficult mid-lane opponent you have faced in your entire career?

Maple: The most potent opponent should be Song "Rookie" Eui-jin. Since the time of S5, we have played against each other, and I know that his techniques are stronger than other LPL mid-players. I have always admired him for this.

Q. With your Azir-pick in the MSI 2021 semifinal against RNG, you have reached a milestone of picking the Shuriman Emperor of Sands for the 50th time in your competitive career. Having over 76% win rate and an impressive average KDA score of 5.5 with Azir, the champion has undoubtedly played an impactful role in your career. What differentiates Azir from the rest that makes you choose him again and again in competitive games?

Maple is back on Azir -- His favorite and most successful champion throughout the 2021 spring @PSG_Talon pic.twitter.com/EuO0ROdIzG — Ashley Kang #LCK (@AshleyKang) May 21, 2021

Maple: Azir is very stable in any pro match. And it can always get advantages in the middle lane. The difference with other champs is that Azir is not good at helping other teammates. He is a champ who can carry very well on his own after 30 mins of farming.

