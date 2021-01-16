"I will rip your head off": Youtuber Jake Paul issued warnings and invited to a "Dog house" fight by Dylan Moran

With Jake Paul regularly delivering jibes against Conor McGregor and those related to the legendary fighter, young Irish boxer Dylan Moran has issued a warning. Moran has also challenged the YouTuber turned boxer to a fight.

It all began when Jake Paul directed insults to Conor McGregor on Instagram. Jake Paul criticised his boxing skills, spoke ill of the fighter's wife and disrespected the Irish flag in a highly offensive rant.

While Conor McGregor did not issue a direct response, his sparring partner and 26-year old Irish boxer Dylan Moran has. He's threatened Paul and challenged him to a fight with “dog house” rules. He did not hold back and said that he will rip Jake Paul’s head off.

YouTuber Jake Paul receives ferocious warning from Conor McGregor’s sparring partner Dylan Moran

Conor McGregor would've definitely come across this news but it is understandable why he wouldn't want to engage with a YouTuber.

Jake has insulted Conor McGregor multiple times on Instagram and has been egging him to take up the deal. Creating controversy out of nothing will definitely help Paul gain some clout.

McGregor has bigger fish to fry. He is preparing himself for a UFC return, as he is scheduled to return against Dustin Poirier on January 23rd, 2021. He recently posted a photograph featuring Dylan Moran, with the latter helping the former prepare for his UFC return.

Jake Paul didn't seem done as he's since decided to post an Instagram story insulting Dylan Moran as well.

He called Moran a “kid,” mocked his overall fighting skills, and posted a video of his knockouts. Seeing this, the Irish boxer, who has a 15-1 record, posted a warning of his own.

He called himself the real deal and said that Jake Paul is merely a content creator. Dylan Moran also challenged Jake Paul to a “dog-house” rules fight.

This type of fight involves no rules and is basically a fight to the death. Dylan Moran appeared very confident and said that he will ripe Jake Paul’s head off.

This has put Jake Paul in an awkward situation, as refusing the offer will put him in a difficult position. However, accepting the offer will probably be a lot worse. As of this moment, it's a lose-lose situation for Jake Paul. The clout has come at a cost.