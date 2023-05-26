The "Duel! Summoners' Summit!" of Genshin Impact version 3.7 has finally begun. Like every flagship event, the developers will also give away a free 4-star item this time. Players can obtain a new 4-star Bow called Ibis Piercer by playing various games in the "Duel! Summoners' Summit!" event. In addition, one can also get free materials to max its refinement rank to level five.

Ibis Piercer provides proper buffs and increases the wielder's ATK making it a pretty decent weapon. This Genshin Impact article will list the best characters that can use the new bow, its value as a weapon, and how to obtain it.

Best characters for Ibis Piercer in Genshin Impact

Ganyu and Tighnari (Image via HoYoverse)

The new 4-star Ibis Piercer is a decent weapon that provides a good amount of ATK from its main and secondary stats, but its passive effect currently makes it usable only on two characters. The new Bow's passive increases the wielder's Elemental Mastery by 80 at refinement rank five, which is a pretty decent buff, but it can only be triggered after the unit's Charged Attack hits an enemy.

The best character of Ibis Piercer would be Tighnari since he mostly relies on his Charged Attack and Elemental Burst, and he also gets extra bonus damage depending on his Elemental Mastery. Thus, the weapon's passive will be very useful to him. Melt Ganyu is also a good option since she could use the extra EM bonus.

Ibis Piercer's value as a weapon in Genshin Impact

Ibis Piercer is a good F2P weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Ibis Piercer is undoubtedly a good weapon because of its stats and bonus effects. However, it can only be used by very few characters in Genshin Impact due to the conditions to trigger the passive. On top of that, several other easily accessible weapons can outperform Ibis Piercer, such as Prototype Crescent and Hamayumi Bow, which are also Tighnari and Ganyu's best F2P options.

Therefore, Ibis Piercer is a good weapon and can be a viable option, but it can lack as a weapon when compared to other options that are also easily obtainable.

How to obtain Ibis Piercer

Ibis Piercer is a free weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, Ibis Piercer is a free 4-star weapon that can be obtained by participating in "Duel! The Summoner's Summit!." Players must collect 1000 Invokation Coupons by playing all the games in the event to unlock the weapon in the event menu.

Luckily, one can earn enough coupons on day one and claim the weapon. In addition, Genshin Impact players can also obtain four Congealed Pupa Wax from the event shop for 600 coupons each to increase the Ibis Piercer's refinement rank.

