Genshin Impact 3.7 free weapon rewards: Ibis Piercer bow stats and more

In every other Flagship event of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse gives away a free 4-star character or an event-limited weapon. Likewise, in the upcoming version 3.7 update, the developers have announced that players can obtain a new free 4-star Bow called Ibis Piercer by completing the Duel! The Summoners' Summit! main event.

While HoYoverse did not reveal any other information about Ibis Piercer, several leaks have already shared everything that fans need to know. This Genshin Impact article will cover all of Ibis Piercer's stats and passive, along with other relevant info.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Ibis Piercer stats and passive effects leaked

As per the leaks, it seems that Ibis Piercer has a decent amount of Base ATK of 565 at level 90, which is good for a 4-star weapon. It further provides 27.6% ATK from its secondary stat, effectively increasing the overall ATK of the user.

In addition, at refinement one, Ibis Piercer's passive can increase the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 40 within six seconds after their Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be stacked up to a maximum of two times and can only be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.

It is important to note that players can easily obtain Ibis Piercer's max refinement by simply playing the version 3.8 event. Since the passive effect of a weapon usually doubles from R1 to R5, one can expect to gain 80 Elemental Mastery from the passive, which is a significant increase. It also makes it useful for characters who can trigger elemental reactions such as Spread and Aggravate.

Duel! The Summoners' Summit! event reward preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Ibis Piercer is an event-exclusive weapon and cannot be pulled from the gacha. The only way to get it is by playing the flagship event of the upcoming version 3.7 update. Once the event is over, Genshin Impact players will not be able to obtain it ever.

One of the best characters that can use Ibis Piercer in the game at its full potential would be Tighnari. Most of his damage comes from his Charged Attacks, and his damage scales from Elemental Mastery, so the passive will be very useful to him. Another character that can effectively use the new bow is Ganyu in a melt team comp. Interestingly, as an on-field DPS unit, her Charged Attacks are also the main source of her damage.

