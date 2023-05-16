Best characters for Ibis Piercer in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players eagerly wait for the version 3.7 update to participate in the flagship event, Duel! The Summoner's Summit. One of the main highlights of the main event is a new 4-star bow, Ibis Piercer, that can be obtained for free as an event reward. This event-exclusive bow has similar stats as Alley Hunter, a 4-star gacha bow. However, the passive of Ibis Piercer is more versatile for a 4-star weapon.

With its high attack stats and unique passive abilities, Ibis Piercer will be useful for amplifying and transformative reactions in Genshin Impact. This article will outline all bow characters that can take advantage of this weapon.

Genshin Impact: Best bow characters to use Ibis Piercer

Event-exclusive bow revealed in livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's upcoming version 3.7 update will introduce Ibis Pierce, a new event-limited bow with 4-star rarity. At max level, Ibis Piercer can provide 565 base ATK and 27.6% ATK% as secondary stats. The weapon's passive at max refinement will give the wielder 80 Elemental Mastery within 6 seconds after a charged shot hits an enemy. This effect can be triggered every 0.5 seconds for a max of 2 stacks, making this weapon highly effective for bow users who trigger elemental reactions such as Spread, Aggravate, and many more.

Here is a list of bow characters that can take advantage of this event-exclusive weapon.

1) Tighnari

Tighnari's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro bow character who performs as a quick-swap DPS and an enabler in Quicken teams. As a Dendro bow unit, he relies both on attack as well Elemental Mastery stats. This makes Ibis Piercer the best F2P option for Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

With this weapon, players can build their Tighnari with EM sands without worrying about any fall-off in attack stats.

2) Aggravate Fischl

Fischl's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is a 4-star Electro Bow character in Genshin Impact that excels in off-field damage and dealing massive damage to single-target enemies. With the introduction of new Dendro reactions, Fischl has found herself in a new meta that revolves around Quicken, Spread, Aggravate, and Hyperbloom reactions.

As an off-field DPS, Fischl can take advantage of the extra ATK stats and EM from Ibis Piercer to trigger Aggravate reactions in Dendro teams.

3) Melt Ganyu

Ganyu from the official teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Ganyu can equip Ibis Piercer to take advantage of its stats and passive when used in Reverse Melt teams. In Genshin Impact, amplifying reactions such as Melt or Reverse Melt can deal massive damage when the character triggering this has a substantial amount of Elemental Mastery built on them.

With the event-exclusive bow and Ganyu's charged attack playstyle, she will always have 100% uptime on the additional 160 elemental mastery gained from the weapon passive.

Poll : 0 votes