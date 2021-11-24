Icarus: Release date, system requirements and other information

The seventh and final closed Beta for Icarus just concluded. The official release date and the system requirements are out, and fans of the game cannot wait for the game to finally be released. Icarus was initially supposed to arrive in August of this year. That was delayed until the end of the year so that the developers could "give Icarus more love."

Dean Hall @rocket2guns Sad for needing to delay @SurviveIcarus but not sad about deciding to delaying it. Big lesson from DayZ: the actual development state sets the timeline. The game needs a little bit more time to bake to be the most awesome store.steampowered.com/news/app/11494… Sad for needing to delay @SurviveIcarus but not sad about deciding to delaying it. Big lesson from DayZ: the actual development state sets the timeline. The game needs a little bit more time to bake to be the most awesome store.steampowered.com/news/app/11494…

Icarus is a cooperative survival game that is being developed by the same people who made the hugely popular DayZ mod of ARMA 2. In the game, players drop onto the Earth-like planet, Icarus.

The attempt at terraforming the planet failed and, with that, the hope of colonizing the world. Upon finding exotic matter, there was a renewed interest in prospecting the planet, and that is where the players step in.

Here's a look at when Icarus is releasing and what hardware the player needs to enjoy the game to its fullest.

A look at the release and requirements to play Icarus

Icarus @SurviveIcarus Our 7th and final Beta Weekend is CLOSED. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing journey. We're now on the countdown for 1.0 launch. We'll see you December 4th. ⏰ Our 7th and final Beta Weekend is CLOSED. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing journey. We're now on the countdown for 1.0 launch. We'll see you December 4th. ⏰ https://t.co/moGuLCd8qe

The final Beta happened from November 20 to November 21. Dean Hall explained the Beta testing as follows:

"We believe the key to making a great survival game is listening to community feedback and being able to rapidly iterate. We deliberately built our architecture so we could add new items, missions, biomes, talents and balance changes each beta weekend and that’s something we plan to continue after launch too. Icarus will be a living, evolving game."

The official release date for the game has been set to December 4, 2021. Icarus will only be available for Microsoft Windows. The price is set at $29.99 (699 INR), and there will be newer chapters as paid DLC as time goes on.

The hardware requirement is where it becomes a difficult game for most players to play. Icarus is a gorgeously picturesque survival game for players to dip their toes in. Sadly, that comes at a cost.

The Recommended System Requirements for Icarus are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel i7-9700

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060ti

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space

The list is filled with a number of high-ranged products that most players do not have. The premium 3060ti card will be a hard ask in this market, where stock is almost always empty. Icarus also requires a humongous 32 GB RAM, which will raise a number of eyebrows.

A small respite can be found in the Minimum System Requirements, which goes as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel i5 8400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 70 GB available space

The list still requires a decent amount of specs for the game to run properly. This would be disheartening for a large number of players who would have been excited to try out this new survival game.

Hall's comment on the requirements may provide a tiny amount of hope for these players:

"Icarus is an open-world game with multiplayer so extra RAM helps, but the game has been optimized to work without it."

Icarus releases on December 4, 2021 for Windows.

