Top 5 online Survival Games you need to play

Our ancestors survived some of the harshest conditions in the real world so that we can sit comfortably on our sofas and gaming chairs just to simulate them. There's probably more to it then but survival has always been a game of human wit and that is why it is a popular genre in gaming.

Whether you're a fan of Zombie Survival games or otherwise, it is hard coded in your genes to know how to survive. That is why online survival games are very popular today, since you can coordinate with others to come out on top. There are many fun online survival games out there and here are 5 of them you should consider playing.

#5. ARK: Survival Evolved

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Initial Release Date: 27 August 2017

ARK: Survival Evolved is a game where you are in an open world environment full of dinosaurs. You need to maintain a base, have the necessary equipment and tame dinosaurs in order to survive.

Although the game had some optimization issues, it has still held up very well. Be warned though, the game can be very tough and punishing and only the strongest will survive. You may also encounter veteran players who have played for extremely long and have unbeatable bases and dinosaurs.

The challenge and the open world gameplay makes this extremely fun still and one of the best online survival games.

#4. Raft

Available on: PC

Initial Release Date: 23 May 2018

Raft is a survival game where you are stuck in sea with no food and no water. Your objective is to survive by taking debris materials that float in the ocean and to build the best raft you possibly can. You will also face challenges and predators from the ocean while doing so and it is not easy.

You can play single player or you can play with friends. The game is still in early access on Steam and there is no official announcement about a full release for PC or for consoles.

