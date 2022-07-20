Ice Ice Baby Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more details

Every week, Clash of Clans publishes a fresh batch of in-game troop challenges, and the Ice Ice Baby challenge is the most recent one. These challenges task players with defeating certain troops to gain resources, Magic Items, and experience.

This particular challenge was last introduced in May 2022, alongside challenges like Wizard of Awes and Tiny & Shiny. The Ice Ice Baby challenge dictates that players must use a certain amount of Baby Dragons to win multiplayer battles. Players can get experience and other unique rewards by completing this challenge before July 22.

This article will go over the finest Baby Dragon assault tactics in Clash of Clans, the Ice Ice Baby challenge details, and its rewards.

Strategies for the latest in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Ice Ice Baby, which can be found in the game's events section, is the most recent troop challenge. The in-game description of the Ice Ice Baby challenge is as follows:

"Keep their defenses on ice then turn up the heat when you use Baby Dragons with Freeze Spell during this event."

Much like the Big Hearted challenge, players must use a specific troop in multiplayer battles.

To complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge, players must use the specified minimum number of Baby Dragons in multiplayer engagements. Clan war attacks and friendly challenges do not count towards the challenge's progress bar. Only multiplayer battles are counted.

Players embarking on this one-of-a-kind adventure must triumph in ten encounters with Baby Dragons. The town hall level determines how many Baby Dragons to send into battle. For instance, a player with Town Hall 13 should send at least six Baby Dragons into battle.

The challenge makes use of one of the best troop and spell combinations in Clash of Clans: Ice Spells and Baby Dragons. Players must deploy Baby Dragons with powerful air-attacking techniques, such as Super DragLoon, Mass Dragons, and LavaLoon, to win games and fulfill this challenge.

Ice Ice Baby Challenge Rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Baby Dragons are here to train at a discount and they bring some extra gems with them (if you complete the multiplayer challenge) Baby Dragons are here to train at a discount and they bring some extra gems with them (if you complete the multiplayer challenge) 😙 https://t.co/oxpV4I4IxX

Listed below are the rewards for completing the Ice Ice Baby challenge:

The rewards for the challenge involve 2 Training Potions, which is a magic item that helps increase the hero generation speed, workshop training, troop and spell training by four times for a temporary period of one hour.

On winning ten battles, players will also earn 400 experience to upgrade faster in the game.

The Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans is an ideal opportunity to test out different Baby Dragon attacking techniques while also earning rewards. Players have until July 22, 2022, to complete this in-game troop challenge, after which the rewards and the challenge will be unavailable.

To go over the specifics of the challenge, players should click on the events section of the game, which will provide a detailed description of the Ice Ice Baby challenge.

