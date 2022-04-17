Big Hearted challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more 

Supercell, the developers of Clash of Clans, has introduced various new in-game challenges for players. To complete these challenges, they must win multiplayer fights using a specific unit to earn experience, Magic Items, resources, and more. The most recent army challenge is the 'Big Hearted' challenge.

Big Hearted is a simple yet rewarding troop challenge in which players must use a certain number of Super Giants to win multiplayer battles. By doing so, players can gain experience and other Magic Items. The Big Hearted challenge, its rewards, and the best Super Giant attack strategies in Clash of Clans will be discussed in this article.

Big Hearted challenge in Clash of Clans

Big Hearted challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Big Hearted is the latest challenge in the game, which can be seen by clicking on the in-game arena section. Players must use the Super Giants to complete this in-game challenge. The description of the Big Hearted challenge is:

"Punch your way to victory with Super Giants and earn titanic rewards during this Super event!"

This is a one-of-a-kind challenge in which players must win 10 multiplayer battles using Super Giants. The number of Super Giants to use in a battle is determined by the town hall level. For example, a Town Hall 13 player must use at least one Super Giant in the battle.

When players reach Town Hall level 11, they can unlock the Super Giant, which is a more powerful version of the Giant. Despite the fact that Super Giants have the Wall Buster ability that inflicts more damage on walls, they do not particularly target them. Defensive troops are still their primary target. Even if they are attacked by hostile Clan Castle troops and heroes, they bypass all of enemy buildings and troops to attack the remaining defenses on the battlefield.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! This Super Giant is tankier than ever with nearly triple the amount of hit points & double the amount of damage! His spiked knuckles are the star of the show: each punch deals 4x damage to Walls, making him excellent for clearing a path for your Troops! https://t.co/VyxemzTZBZ

For the duration of the challenge, players will receive a 60 percent discount on Super Giants training. To win multiplayer matches and complete this challenge, players need to use Super Giants with high-damage ground attack strategies like GoWipe, BoWiBa, and GoWiBo.

These attack strategies will assist players in finishing the challenge and winning multiplayer battles. Such attacks can be used at a lower Elixir cost due to discounted training, allowing players to gain additional rewards while spending fewer resources.

Big Hearted Challenge Rewards

Challenges are a good way to gain additional resources, Magic Items and experience. Players must complete this challenge by April 19, 2022 to win these amazing rewards. Rewards for the Big Hearted challenge are as follows:

Players get 400 experience after competing this challenge

On successfully winning 10 battles, players will also earn 5 Wall Rings.

Finally, players should complete this challenge before its final date to obtain the Wall Rings. The Wall Rings will help to upgrade walls without spending any resources in Clash of Clans.

